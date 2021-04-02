Australian broadcaster criticizes NZ Govt for not backing concerns over World Health Organization’s Covid-19 origin report





TV host Andrew Bolt went on a rampage against the New Zealand government and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, saying they were ‘drinking’ as far as China. Video / Sky News

High-profile Australian broadcaster Andrew Bolt has accused New Zealand and its Government of “backlash” to Australia in a seven-minute live television broadcast. This comes after New Zealand was missing from the list of countries concerned by the World Health Organization (WHO) origin report Covid-19. The WHO released a report Tuesday on the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its transmission within China, based in Wuhan, before it spread globally. In May last year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the government supported calls to assess the origins of Covid-19, but did not want to see it turn into a witch hunt. So far the virus has infected more than 128 million people worldwide and killed nearly 3 million. Bolt has described the New Zealand government as “sucking in” China by remaining silent about their concerns. “Why are they letting Australia hang in the wind? Why aren’t they supporting us in this very serious confrontation with the Chinese dictatorship?” “This is actually New Zealand clashing with Australia. “This is New Zealand sucking on the Chinese dictatorship. “Can I ask what New Zealand has done while Australia is being punished for standing up for freedom, which includes New Zealand freedom? New Zealand sold us.” Similar articles Bolt said it has become part of a “shy” model where New Zealand did little to confront China while Australia was punished by Beijing for its call on Covid-19, its actions in Hong Kong and its handling of Uighurs. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta. But just Wednesday, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta shared concerns about electoral change. Aotearoa New Zealand is deeply concerned about China’s adoption of electoral changes for # HongKong. Such changes do not hold confidence in the Joint Sino-British Declaration and will further erode # HongKongdemocratic institutions and freedom of speech and association. – Nanaia Mahuta (@NanaiaMahuta) March 31, 2021 “Aotearoa New Zealand is deeply concerned about the passage of electoral changes from China to #HongKong. Such changes do not hold confidence in the Joint Sino-British Declaration and will further undermine #HongKong’s democratic institutions and freedom. speech and companionship, “Mahuta wrote on Twitter. Last month Ardern said the relationship between New Zealand and Australia remains strong despite friction concerns between trans countries. She said the relationship between her and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is “excellent” and that they often work together.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos