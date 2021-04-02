Restaurant Moose Jaw says Regina travel advisors are being ignored

The senior Saskatchewan doctor is concerned about an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Moose Jaw, as some businesses say travel advisors to and around Regina are being ignored.

“We had a client who said they would come on Monday, but due to the weather, they waited until (Tuesday) to come from Regina. And I kind of shook my head a little bit, “said Chris Schubert, Rosie’s owner on River Street.

“This is the kind of difficult place we have been set up as restaurant owners, is that it is always just a tip.“

Read more: Sasuke mayor Moose Jaw reminds residents to stay vigilant as COVID-19 variants grow

In February, Tourism Moose Jaw released an ad encouraging people to visit the city while entertaining some of the elected officials who chose to travel abroad during the coronavirus pandemic.

The story goes down the ad

“We’re putting that video on hold now,” said Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie. “We set a denial to travel safely and follow all rules and regulations.”

As cases of COVID-19 climbing in the city, residents have now been told to tighten down and take extra precautions.

“It simply came to our notice then. “It’s a bit premature for me,” Schubert said of the ad.

Trends OPP finds missing baby in eastern Ontario forest for more than 3 days ‘alive and well’

UK finds 30 cases of blood clots after using AstraZeneca vaccine

“We have provincial government health officials telling people to stay home, stay in their bubble, and we have other forms of government saying, ‘No, well, come on, come on Moose Jaw.’ “”

Read more: Current Saskatchewans Coronavirus public health orders were extended on 12 April

Schubert says while tourism is good for business, service to Regina residents puts it in a difficult position.

““There has been no request from restaurants to ask people where they come from, are they in the same bubble, that kind of thing,” Schubert said.

“As a business owner, you want this to end and speed up the whole issue by following the instructions. At the same time, you have these people coming through your doors who are clearly not following some of the guidelines presented by the government. “

The story goes down the ad

Dr. Alexander Wong, an infectious disease doctor, says that without clear instructions from the province, the responsibility falls on municipal leaders.

“People look at it, they see mixed messages,” Wong said.“But this is the reality of where we are. If you put all your tourism part into place and now your community is growing with variants, you know, it’s not the best time. “

Read more: Moose Jaw schools switch to distance learning due to the increase in various cases

Described in Wednesday’s COVID-19 update, the south central area, which includes Moaw Jaw, has 128 variants of issues of concern.

“The percentage of discrepancies in Moose’s jaw is now very similar to what we see in Regina. So it remains to be seen exactly how it will all disappear. “

On Tuesday, the prime minister said there is still no need to tighten restrictions on Moose Jaw, although the province continues to monitor the situation.

For now, Regina residents are strongly encouraged to avoid all travel, and Tolmie says as the long weekend approaches it is important that everyone stays vigilant.