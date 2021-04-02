2 days arrested after the nuns were forced to train at Jansi of UP





The nuns were traveling on the Haridwar-Puri Utkal Express on March 19th. Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Jansi Railway Police have arrested two people in a case in connection with harassment by nuns belonging to a Kerala-based congregation during a train journey last month. “In the case of the forcible relocation of nuns and teenagers by Utkal Express trainer B-2 to Jansi Railway Station on 19 March 2021, the district administration and the police administration have detained Anchal Arjaria and Purgesh Amaria for involvement in the incident. be taken against others as well, “said a statement from the Jhansi administration. A railroad police official said last night at the registry that the men had been arrested. “Around 10pm, a Railway police team was conducting a patrol exercise at Jansi Railway Station when they were informed that two people had discussed the March 19 incident and saying police did not act properly and the nuns withdrew. The men were taken in question and the men were upset and said they would plan a protest against the police.This is why they have been arrested.The police have got suo moto recognition of this issue and we will present a FIR and send them to jail , “said Naeem Kham Mansoori, a senior railway police official. Reports said the arrested men are linked to right-wing groups in Jhansi. The nuns and their two novices were badly beaten and forced to board a train in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (who suspected they had carried out a religious conversion) and people from other right-wing groups in March 19. They were allowed to proceed only after an investigation at the railway station determined that no conversion was involved. ABVP is the student arm of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, BJP ideological mentor. The incident – which took place shortly before the Kerala polls – had generated outrage. Kerala Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had demanded strict action against the accused in a letter to Interior Minister Amit Shah. Following the outrage, Mr Shah had promised action on the matter. “I want to assure the people of Kerala that the perpetrators after this incident will be brought to justice as soon as possible,” Mr Shah said during a poll rally in Kerala. Last week, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal had dismissed as false allegations that the nuns had been “attacked” and claimed that Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was “making false statements” on the issue. “There was no attack on any nun whatever … The Prime Minister of the state (Kerala) is completely lying and making false statements when he says it,” Mr Goyal told a news conference in Kochi. According to officials in Jhansi, the nuns were arrested after ABVP activists filed a written complaint that two women were suspected of being forcibly engaged in religious conversion. Police had said there was no basis in the complaint and the four women later took the next train to their destination in Odisha.

