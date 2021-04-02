AstraZeneca COVID vaccine recipient admitted to hospital with blood clots

The TGA vaccine safety investigation team will review this report and determine if it can be linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine. We are open to potential risks and acknowledge the uncertainty this will cause. We are taking this potential risk very seriously, he said. At this time, the risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19 if we experience another severe outbreak, especially among older Australians and those with severe health conditions, is much greater than the very small potential risk of a disorder. very rare coagulation associated with vaccines. Professor Kidd chaired a meeting of the Australian Main Committee on Health Protection on Friday afternoon and discussed advice from the Australian Immunization and TGA Technical Advisory Group for health practitioners and those being vaccinated.

People who have received any of the COVID-19 vaccines should be aware of common side effects, which include fever, muscle aches, tightness and headaches, he said. These symptoms usually start within 24 hours of receiving the vaccine and they usually last only one to two days. Side effects are expected and are not bothersome unless the symptoms are severe or persistent. The side effects of concern to health authorities were severe allergic reactions, which usually occur immediately after vaccination and occur with other vaccines. That is why people should be monitored for 15 minutes after vaccination, said Professor Kidd. Reports of rare external clotting disorders occurred later than this, between four and 20 days after vaccination, and generally caused severe symptoms, requiring hospitalization, he said.

The European Medical Agency (EMA) and the TGA have previously conducted reviews of available evidence and concluded that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks. The EMAs safety committee met on March 31 to discuss its ongoing review of the very rare cases of unusual blood clots associated with low platelet counts (thrombocytopenia) in people vaccinated with the AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine . The review did not identify any specific risk factors, such as age, gender, or a previous medical history of clotting disorders, for these very rare events. A causal link to the vaccine has not been proven, but it is possible and further analysis is ongoing, the EMA said in a statement.

Loading Vaccinated people should be aware of the remote possibility of the occurrence of these very rare types of blood clots. If they have symptoms suggestive of clotting problems as described in product information, they should seek immediate medical attention and inform healthcare professionals of their recent vaccination, the EMA said. The European Security Committee will offer its next update at a three-day meeting starting on 6 April. In March, German and Norwegian research teams identified a possible mechanism of an autoimmune reaction that could explain a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare clots. The Australia vaccine program is relying heavily on the AstraZeneca vaccine and has plans to distribute more than 53 million doses this year.

But associate professor Paul Griffin, director of infectious diseases at Mater Health in Queensland, warned against the assumption that there is a link between human blood clotting and the AstraZenca vaccine, saying there is likely to be no link. We should not worry, what we should be really careful about is observing the events after vaccination and immediately assuming that they are related, said Professor Griffin. Obviously we have to carefully investigate the events when they happen in the temporary vicinity of the vaccine, but on the whole, what he would see are things that would have happened anyway. Professor Griffin said about 10,000 thromboembolic events occur each year in Australia and he estimated that people have about 8 per cent risk of having one in their lifetime. Loading

Because we are vaccinating such a large number of people in a short span of time, we will see thromboembolic events in people who have just been vaccinated, but that does not mean a causal association, said Professor Griffin. It is a coincidence because it is something we have an increased awareness of at the moment and something that happens, unfortunately, in the community every day. By an obvious coincidence, some of them will potentially be related to the vaccine, but are unlikely to be related in a causal sense. Several European countries stopped distributing AstraZeneca following reports that 31 vaccinated people had developed cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. Most of the people affected were women under the age of 55. On Wednesday, Germany suspended the use of vaccines in people under the age of 60. Canada also recently banned distribution to people under the age of 55.

Australian regulators also reviewed preliminary data following previous reports of blood clots. In a statement in mid-March, the TGA said those reviews revealed that the AstraZeneca vaccine was not associated with an increased overall risk of blood clots. TGA continues to closely monitor the safety of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and will work with AstraZeneca to update product information as required, TGA said at the time. If we detect a security concern, we will take prompt action to address it and provide immediate information to the public. ATAGI recommended as a precaution delay postponing vaccination of people who have a history of rare CVST-induced blood clotting disorders and heparin-induced thrombocytopenia until further information is available from ongoing investigations in Europe.

