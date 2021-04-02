Weather forecast for Easter in Blackpool as the glorious sunset turned into snow

Many will be looking at the sky this weekend to see what the weather has in store.

Not only because it is Easter weekend, but also because the government coronavirus blockade restrictions were eased on Monday (March 29th) and groups of up to six people are allowed to meet outside, including gardens.

Wednesday (March 29) finally felt like spring had arrived and Tuesday (March 30) saw the hottest UK day in March with the record that mercury peaked at 24.5C at Kew Gardens in west London.

The only date in March to defeat this was in 1968 when temperatures reached 25.6C in Mepal in Cambridgeshire.

This weekend sees a drop in temperatures however especially for the North-West.

The Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Mark Sidaway, said: “After a determined and warm spell with lots of sunshine especially across England and Wales our weather will take a noticeable change in direction later in the weekend.

“The very cold Arctic air will move from northwest to Sunday, bringing snowfall and freezing temperatures overnight. Snowfall will mainly affect the north and west of the UK.

“The south and east are likely to stay drier but still colder with a lower chance of winter rains.

Highs of 20 degrees were recorded in Blackpool on Tuesday which proved to be the hottest day of the year so far they look set to fall.

Here at Lancs Live, we saw the weather forecast until next week.

Good Friday – April 2

Friday will see a significant drop in temperatures than the past 24 hours with the mercury dropping to ten degrees.

These temperatures are around average for the time of year however.

There will be clear skies and lots of sun in the morning but with a light cloud moving in the afternoon.

There will be ten degrees high and four degrees low, with no significant wind speeds.

00:00 – 6:00

The first hours will see temperatures ranging around 4 and 5 degrees with less than 5% chance of rain.

7:00 – 8:00

Sunrise is expected around 6:44 p.m. As the sun rises, temperatures will drop slightly to 3 degrees.

9:00 – 16:00

The clouds are expected to clear allowing the sun to raise temperatures to 9 degrees in 1 afternoon and stay there for a good few hours.

Rain is not really expected for Friday afternoon with less than 5% rainfall.

17:00 – 20:00

Sunset is expected around 19:49 however temperatures are expected to stay the same around nine degrees for the early evening.

There will be a slight possibility of increased rainfall to 10% around 19:00.

21:00 – 00:00

The night time will be cloudy with temperatures dropping to around 7 degrees. Rain chances will drop again to 5%.

SATURDAY – APRIL 3

Saturday is expected to be bright and good throughout the day. In the evening there will be some frost and fog all night when the mercury falls.

Elevations will be lower than yesterday at 9 degrees with low levels remaining around 4 degrees.

00:00 – 6:00

The skies will stay clear with little chance of rain at 5%.

Temperatures will range around 5 and 6 degrees.

7:00 – 13:00

Dawn is expected around 6:41 a.m. and will stay outside with clear skies until 1:00 p.m.:

The same good chances of rain lie at less than 5%.

Temperatures will peak around 13:00 at 9 degrees.

14:00 – 19:00

The beautiful day will continue with the strange reindeer appearing around 16:00.

The afternoon will still feel warm at around 9 degrees before it drops slightly to 8 around 19:00.

There is also no added possibility that rain means a pleasant day.





Easter Sunday – April 4

The first hours of Easter Sunday will see the weather turn a little more volatile unfortunately.

Cold showers and temperatures will move from the north and occasionally it will feel wintery.

It has a height of nine degrees, but a low of two degrees. The day will remain clear but it is more likely that the rain will go towards the evening.

00:00 – 7:00

Temperatures will stay around 6 degrees with only a small chance of rain at less than 5%.

Sunrise is expected around 6:39 p.m.

8:00 – 18:00

There will be sunny intervals until early in the morning until around 10am.

This will look like it is around 6 and 7 degrees.

By late morning the clouds will come however the mercury will rise slightly to nine degrees.

However, the chances of rain remain at less than 5%.

19:00 – 00:00

Rain is on the road unfortunately around 19:00 with a 50% chance of rainfall.

This will increase around 10:00 to 80% by the end of Easter Sunday.

Temperatures will range around 7 and 8 degrees.

CLEANING MONDAY – APRIL 5

Easter Monday will continue to be a bit more blurry with sunny intervals varying in light showers during lunch time.

Heights will be lower than yesterday at 6 degrees with lower at 2.

00:00 – 6:00

The rain will continue until the first hours however it will lighten slightly around 1am up to 60% of the rainfall.

By 4am this will drop to 20% and temperatures will stay within 3 and 4 degrees.

Dawn will be 6:37.

7:00 – 12:00

Breakfast will be slightly cloudy with a chance of 10% rain at 7pm dropping to less than 5 at around 10am.

It will feel significantly colder than the last few days however with the mercury lowered around 2 and 3 degrees.

13:00 – 19:00

Rain clouds move around 13:00 with an increased chance of wet weather by 30%. The sun will continue to rise between the clouds, however.

By 16:00 this will increase to 50% and will stay that way until around 19:00.

The afternoon and early evening will feel warmer however at four and five degrees.

20:00 – 00:00

Rain will start clearing the direction throughout the evening dropping up to 10% with a few clouds.

Temperatures will remain the same.





Tuesday – April 6

Returning to normal and the weather will see sunny intervals changing into eclipses from lunch time.

It will feel as warm as the day before with a six-degree rise with slightly increased reductions to 3%.

00:00 – 6:00

The first hours will be slightly cloudy but will stay clear with less than 5% chance of rain.

Temperatures will be on the cool side however around 3 and 4 degrees.

7:00 – 12:00

The sun will rise through the clouds in the morning with the mercury still sitting in the same area around 3 and 4 degrees.

It will be a pleasant breakfast without much rain.

13:00 – 18:00

Clouds will darken around 13:00 with an added 20% chance of rain.

It will feel a little warmer, however it reaches a height of 5 degrees around 16:00.

19:00 – 22:00

The skies will be easily cleared from around 19:00 with a chance of rain falling from 19:00 to around 10%.

Sunset is around 19:56 and the chance of rain will drop below 5%.