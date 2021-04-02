VERONA, ITALY – JULY 14: Aerial view of Piazza Bra and its restaurants at dawn on July 14, 2010 in Verona, Italy.

One of the final acts of the Trump administration was almost certainly one of the most confusing for Alessandro Bazzoni, a restaurant owner in Verona, Italy.

As part of a crackdown on Venezuela’s crude oil blacklist, former President Donald Trump’s Treasury Department accidentally cracked down on sanctions against his company on Jan. 19 in a case of misidentification.

“It was a mistake,” Bazzoni told Reuters by telephone from his restaurant in Verona on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Treasury changed course and admitted its mistake, lifting sanctions on AMG SAS Di Alessandro Bazzoni & C., as well as sanctions on what appears to be a graphic design company in Porto Torres, Italy.

A Treasury official said the department realized the companies were owned by individuals other than Bazzon who listed in January.

In 2019, the Trump administration sanctioned Venezuela’s state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela seeking to force the resignation of President Nicolas Maduro, whom it accuses of corruption, human rights abuses and manipulating his 2018 re-election.

The administration during its last full day in office imposed sanctions on another Alessandro Bazzoni for allegations he was linked to a network trying to circumvent sanctions on the Venezuelan oil sector.

The Treasury also hit sanctions on companies it said were related to Bazzoni, including AMG SAS Di Alessandro Bazzoni & C., with the same address as the Dolce Gusto restaurant and pizzeria in Verona, Italy. The data show that the Verona-based Bazzon owns both companies.

“They solved the problem. I should not get involved anymore,” he said. “It was a mistake … thankfully everything was resolved within two months.”

Lab SerigraphicLab di Bazzoni Alessandro, also listed by OFAC, did not respond to email requests for comments.

“At the end of the Trump administration they were doing a lot, really fast about Venezuela, Iran and China,” said Tim O’Toole, a sanctions specialist at law firm Miller & Chevalier.

“When you move so fast, you tend to make mistakes,” he added.