Train crashes in eastern Taiwan, killing 34, injuring dozens





A passenger train collided with a truck on its tracks and derailed off part of a railroad tunnel along Taiwan’s east coast, killing at least 34 people in Taiwan’s worst road accident in decades.

TAIPEI, Taiwan – A passenger train collided with a vehicle on its tracks and derailed off a railway tunnel in Taiwan on Friday, and police said at least 34 people were killed and dozens injured. Survivors were stepping out of windows and onto rooftops to achieve safety in the island’s worst rail disaster in decades. The crash happened near the scenic Toroko Gorge area around 9 a.m. at a public celebration, and officials in Hualien County said rescue efforts were continuing. The media reported that 350 passengers were on board. Reports said a truck or some type of service vehicle fell off a cliff and landed on the tracks, where a train coming out of a tunnel crashed into it. With most of the train still trapped in the tunnel, the rescued passengers were forced to escalate doors, windows and roofs to achieve safety. The vehicle apparently hit after the locomotive had appeared, causing the most damage to cars 1-5, according to the Hualien county rescue department. Footage and television photos posted by people at the scene on the Central News Agency website showed people climbing out of the open door of a railroad just outside the tunnel entrance. Inside a car was pushed up to the adjacent place. The accident came on the first day of the four-day Tomb Festival, an annual religious festival when people travel to their cities for family gatherings and to worship at the graves of their ancestors. Taiwan’s last major rail collision was in October 2018 when an express train derailed as it rounded a narrow corner of the northeast coast, killing at least 18 people and injuring nearly 200. In 1981, a crash in western Taiwan killed 30 people and injured 112 in what was once the worst car accident. Taiwan is a mountainous island where most of its 24 million people are extruded on flat land along the north and west coasts. The lightly populated east is popular with tourists, many of whom arrive along coastal railways to avoid treacherous mountain roads. Taiwan’s extensive rail system has undergone substantial improvements in recent years, particularly with the addition of a high-speed line connecting the capital Taipei with the southwest coast cities.

