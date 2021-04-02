Pharaoh Parade to be held in Cairo

Cairo: The mummified remains of 22 ancient Egyptian kings and queens will parade through the streets of Cairo on Saturday, in an attractive royal procession to a new resting place.

Named the Golden Parade of the Pharaohs, the 18 kings and four queens will travel in order, the oldest being the first, each aboard a specially decorated ship decorated in the ancient Egyptian style.

They are relocating from a decades-long stay at the Egyptian Museum in central Cairo to display at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization.

The new museum, south of the capital, opened its doors to restricted exhibitions from 2017 and will be fully open on Sunday, before the mummies appear to the general public from 18 April.

Upon arrival, they will occupy “slightly updated cases,” said Salima Ikram, a professor of Egyptology at the American University in Cairo.

“Temperature and humidity control will be even better than it was at the old museum,” added Ikram, a mummification specialist.

Stamped with the name of their designated sovereign, each of the gold-colored carts will be equipped with shock absorbers for the 40-minute journey through Cairo, to ensure that none of the precious cargo is accidentally disturbed by uneven surfaces.

Seqenenre Tao II, the “Brave”, who reigned over southern Egypt about 1,600 BC, will be in the first chariot, while Ramses IX, who reigned in the 12th century BC, will be in the part of pasme.

Ramses II and Queen Hatshepsut, the most powerful female pharaoh, will also make the trip.

Starting at 6:00 pm (1600 GMT) on Saturday, the procession will take place under the watchful eye of security forces.

The parade will be spurred on by music and performances by Egyptian artists, all broadcast live on state television.

Terrified Princess Margaret

Discovered near Luxor from 1881 onwards, most of the 22 mummies have been housed since the early 1900s in the Egyptian Museum, in the iconic Square of the capital Tahrir.

By the 1950s, they were exhibited in a small room, next to each other, unaccompanied by explanatory fog.

Prior to their departure on the streets of Cairo, the mummies will be housed in special containers filled with nitrogen, in conditions similar to their regular display boxes.

In their new home, they will appear individually, each next to a sarcophagus – and in some cases, a statue – in an unsuitable setting for the royal underground tombs.

Exhibitions will be signed by a brief biography and, in some cases, copies of computed tomography (CT) scans.

“Mummies will appear for the first time in a beautiful way, for education, not for an emotion,” another Egyptologist, Zahi Hawass, told AFP.

The macabre sight of mummies has pushed some visitors over the decades.

Among the most prominent was another royal colleague – Princess Margaret, sister of the British monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

“I will never forget when I took Margaret to the museum,” said Hawass, a former minister of antiquity.

“In the gallery was the mother of Ramses II… (Princess Margaret) closed her eyes and fled – she could not stand” what she saw in front of her.

The National Museum of Egyptian Civilization was completed in 2010, and “I was planning to open this museum in 2012,” Hawass said.

“But because of what happened in Egypt we could not,” he added, referring to the country’s popular revolution of 2011 and the ensuing unrest.

‘The Curse of Pharaoh’

In the coming months, the country is expected to inaugurate another new facility, the Great Egyptian Museum, near the Pyramids of Giza.

It will also house pharaonic collections, including Tutankhamun’s famous treasure.

Discovered in 1922, the tomb of the new ruler, who briefly took the throne in the 14th century BC, contained treasures including gold and ivory.

A so-called “Pharaoh’s curse” appeared on the eve of Tutankhamun’s discovery in 1922-23.

A major financier of British excavation, Lord Carnarvon, died of blood poisoning months after the tomb was opened, while an early visitor died suddenly in 1923.

With the planned parade coming just days after some disasters hit Egypt, some have inevitably speculated on social media that the imminent concern of the mummies has provoked them into releasing curses.

The last few days have seen a deadly train crash and a building collapse in Cairo as world titles were dominated by the fate of the giant container ship MV Ever Given that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week.

Both Hawass and Ikram were trying to dispel any notion of a connection between the mummy parade and recent events.

“You know everyone loves a story like this,” Ikram said. “It makes things a lot more dramatic.”