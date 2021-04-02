Myanmar refuses to accept Rohingya girl deported from India: Report | Refugee News





India moves to deport 14-year-old girl to Myanmar struck by coup while her family lived in a refugee camp in Bangladesh draws criticism.

Myanmar has refused to accept a 14-year-old Rohingya girl deported from India, an Indian media report said, while the United Nations refugee agency and rights groups criticized New Delhi for the move. The girl was sent to a border town in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur on Thursday for deportation, police officials said, but authorities in Myanmar struck by the coup refused to admit her. The neighboring country’s immigration department refused to open the international border gate saying the situation is not conducive to any deportation currently, a report in the Hindustan Times reported late Thursday. The report added that the girl will be sent back to neighboring Assam, where she had been sheltered for more than a year while her family lived as refugees in Bangladesh Coxs Bazar. Tens of thousands of Rohingya, forced to flee Myanmar after a UN military coup said it was committed with the intent to commit genocide, have lived in neighboring India and Bangladesh for years. But the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis considers them a security threat and has begun banning them. Police had taken the girl to a border crossing in Manipur to complete the paperwork to send her back to Myanmar. Assam police official BL Meena told Reuters news agency that the deportation of the girls was planned in advance. Diba Roy, founder of the nonprofit organization Nivedita Nari Sangshta in Assams Silchar, who cared for the girl, said local authorities had been informed she had no family in Myanmar. But she was sent to Myanmar, Roy said, adding that she had received instructions from federal authorities to hand over the girl to local police this week. We just obeyed the order. India’s foreign and interior ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, had opposed the deportation. The situation in Myanmar is not yet conducive to voluntary return in a safe, secure and sustainable manner and the return of the child to Myanmar could put him or her at immediate risk of serious harm, a UNHCR spokesman said. Police in India’s northern Jammu and Kashmir region last month arrested more than 160 Rohingya refugees and began a process to deport them back to Myanmar. India is not a signatory to the UN Refugee Convention and rejects a UN stance that the expulsion of Rohingya violates the principle of republishing by sending refugees back to a country where they face danger.







