EXPLANATORY: Who are the rebels in northern Mozambique?

They are mostly young unemployed Muslims from Cabo Delgado, the northernmost province on the long coastline of the Indian Ocean.

For centuries, most people have been Muslims who traded with Swahili sailors and coexisted with Catholicism brought about by Portuguese colonial rulers.

Despite its rich natural resources, the province has been one of Mozambique’s least developed, with low levels of education, health and nutrition services.

In recent years some unemployed young people have studied abroad on scholarships from Muslim organizations and locals say many have returned preaching a more radical form of Islam. In 2017, violence erupted against government targets from several small groups, often using mock-ups to kill police and officials.

The rebels have grown to several hundred, they use motorcycles and are now well armed with automatic weapons and mortars. Military experts say many weapons come from outside.

They are known locally as al-Shabab Arabic for young people, but it seems to be just a useful nickname as they have no known connection to the Somali jihadist rebels of the same name.

For several years, the insurgents did not appear to be affiliated with any group, but in 2019, the Islamic State group began to take responsibility for their attacks, calling them the Islamic State of Central Africa.

IS also posts photos and videos of militants, often standing next to the groups’ black flag. A video posted this week showed them wearing a mix of camouflage and black shirts and red scarves and speaking Swahili and some Arabic.

The number of attacks since 2017 has increased to more than 838, and more than 500 of them have been in the past year, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project.

More than 2,600 people have been killed. The humanitarian crisis has also increased dramatically, from 90,000 displaced in early 2020 to more than 670,000 now, according to UN organizations. More than 900,000 people in the area need food assistance, according to the World Food Program.

After years of striking attacks, rebels captured the port city of Mocimboa da Praia in August and have held it ever since. They attacked smaller towns in the surrounding area.

In a massacre, they beheaded 50 people on a football field, according to a report confirmed by the Catholic bishop of Pemba, the provincial capital, where hundreds of thousands have fled. Rebels target government offices, assassinate local officials, and rob banks.

HOW DOES THE GOVERNMENT RESPONSE?

The government of President Filipe Nyusis in Maputo, in the southernmost part of Mozambique, has launched an offensive against terrorism by the national police and army.

He has also used a South African-based private military organization, the Dyck Advisory Group, which has sent helicopters and other aircraft to track down and attack rebels.

Because rebels are often mixed with civilians, military action is difficult. The atrocities were committed by all rebel parties, government forces and mercenaries according to a March 2 report by Amnesty International. The government and the Dyck group deny the allegations, saying they are investigating them.

The United States last month declared the Mozambican rebels a terrorist organization and sent officers of special operations forces to conduct a two-month training of Mozambican Marines.

Portugal said it was sending 60 officers to provide training and said the European Union was considering military support.

Mozambique is a member of the 16-nation South African Development Community, which has seen instability closely. The group has had several meetings with rebels, but Mozambique has not yet sought direct military assistance from neighboring countries, including South Africa and Zimbabwe.

WHAT WAS THE ECONOMIC IMPACT?

The rebel violence had caused a work suspension by French oil and gas firm Total in January.

On March 24, Total said security had improved enough to allow it to resume, but within hours, rebels attacked Palma, and Total once again evacuated workers from the fortified construction site.

Experts say it will be a long time before stability is restored enough for Total to get back to work. Large natural gas deposits are reported to be among the largest in the world, and the government hoped the projects would bring much-needed economic growth.

Exxon was also planning an investment, but that seems to be pending.

All gas gambling was promised, and News – and Mozambique – lost the bet, wrote academic Joseph Hanlon in the Mozambique News Reports and Clippings.

WHAT WAS THE RESULT FOR MOZAMBIQUE AND AFRICA?

The rebels have grown in size and organization. Once seen as a gang of disgruntled youth, their attacks are more strategic and they are spreading their reach to a large part of northern Cabo Delgado.

Military experts say restoring stability will be a long, violent and challenging process. A longer-term solution would be to improve local governments and provide better services and living conditions, according to military analysts and experts.

But that will be difficult, with the rebels already entrenched. Arc of African extremism from Sahel region to West Africa, Nigeria .