Pro-Democracy activists in Hong Kong found guilty of the 2019 protests





Seven of Hong Kong’s most prominent pro-democracy campaigns have been convicted of illegal assembly following demonstrations in 2019. Among those found guilty of organizing an unauthorized protest are Jimmy Lai and Martin Lee. Jimmy Lai, owner of the independent newspaper Apple Daily and pro-democracy activist, was first arrested on suspicion of foreign cooperation and fraud in August 2020. He was released on bail. In December 2020, he was arrested on fraud charges related to the use of office space, a civil offense, and was denied bail. He was subsequently charged with alleged conspiracy and collaborating with foreign forces to endanger national security under the controversial National Security Act. Martin Lee, a pro-democracy and pro-democracy lawyer, often referred to as the Father of Democracy in Hong Kong, was arrested in April 2020 on suspicion of organizing, advertising or participating in several unauthorized assemblies. Others convicted of participating in unauthorized protests in 2019 are: Albert Ho, lawyer, Leung Long Hair Kwok, former lawmaker, Lee Cheuk-yan, labor rights activist, Cyd Ho, former lawmaker, and Margaret Ng, lawyer. Protesters are seen holding tents as they walk down a street in Hong Kong on Aug. 18, … [+] 2019. According to organizers, over 1.7 million people attended the rally. (Photo credit: Vernon Yuen / NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto through Getty Images

The 2019 protests in Hong Kong were sparked by a proposed extradition bill that would have allowed China to extradite individuals from Hong Kong and try them in mainland China. The bill has rightly caused concern as it could be interpreted as a step towards tightening Chinese energy control over Hong Kong. In light of the protests, the extradition bill was suspended in mid-June 2019. The protests, however, continued with calls to formally withdraw the bill. First on September 4, 2019, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced that her government would formally withdraw the extradition bill. Just a few days ago, on March 30, 2021, the U.S. Department of State released the only ones Human Rights Report 2020 criticizing the human rights situation in Hong Kong, including cracking down on pro-democracy protesters. The 2020 report noted that After the violence occurred during some of the 2019 protests, police issued letters of protest against several rallies, including large protest marches. In April police arrested 15 high-profile democracy leaders, including former Democratic and Labor party leaders, for organizing and participating in the illegal assembly in 2019. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> In addition to the crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, there are questions to be answered regarding the handling of such protests. Si KB reports, there is credible evidence of law enforcement officials using some anti-riot measures which are prohibited by international norms and standards. Some examples They include firing tear gas canisters at crowded areas, closed and directly at individual protests in many cases, creating a significant risk of death or serious injury. The issue goes even further. As reported by the US State Department: Government censors continued to block content from any source discussing topics deemed sensitive, such as pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong 2019-2020, Taiwan, Dalai Lama, Tibet, Xinjiang and Tiananmen 1989 Square Massacre. As such, one is not only forbidden to protest, but also not allowed to try to learn more about such protests. As the pro-democracy activist trials continue, no one could help but wonder when Hong Kong ceased to be Hong Kong.

