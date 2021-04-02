Many UNLV programs are listed by US News & World Report





The Boyd Law School at UNLV had 15 programs ranked in the top 100 of their fields in the US News & World Reports annual collection of graduate and vocational high schools. The strong showing of law schools helped UNLV register 27 programs across the list, which was published earlier this week. The publication analyzes more than 2,000 graduate and specialty programs in many disciplines. UNLV President Keith Whitfield stressed the importance of graduate programs to help strengthen the region as it emerges from the health and economic crisis brought about by the pandemic. To note, the online nursing master program ranks seventh. Strong graduation programs are essential to our success as an institution and to the economic viability of our regions as they produce highly skilled scientists, engineers, teachers, policymakers, healthcare professionals, artists, business leaders and entrepreneurs, our state needs to be competitive, “Whitfield said in a statement. The Law School Legal Process Program is ranked No. 1 for the fourth year in a row, helping Boyd rank 60th out of 193 accredited law schools. Moreover, the Saltman Center for Conflict Resolution ranked fifth in the category of publishing dispute resolution. The law school part-time physicians program ranks again in 19th place. The program offers evening courses in a four-year program to allow full-time students to earn degrees. A traditional law school program is three years. The university said other law school programs ranked in the top 100 include: health law (32), clinical training (40), contracts / commercial law (45), tax law (60), criminal law (66), law constitutional (67)), intellectual property (71), business / corporate law (73), environmental law (73) and judicial adjudication (79). Other UNLV programs to get a top 100 include: criminal justice (29), public works (83), sociology (84), political science (89) and English (99). Furthermore, the Howard R. Hughes College of Engineering had four disciplines listed: nuclear engineering (28), aerospace studies (62), environmental engineering (83), and civil engineering (95). These rankings are just an indication of the extraordinary quality and depth of graduate education at UNLV, Provost University Chris Heavey said in a statement. Our strong graduation programs strengthen teaching and research efforts across the university, and they respond to and anticipate regional workforce demands that move our community forward.







