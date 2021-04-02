International
The police officer ‘crossed the line’ when he jumped on a man on the street
A Christchurch police officer crossed the line when he pushed to the ground a man who had sworn to him during an altercation late at night.
Police were called to a party attended by about 200 people at a property on Waimairi Rd in Ilam shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday.
Footage of the incident, which has been circulating on social media, including pages linked to Canterbury University students, shows three people shouting at the officer.
Before leaving to leave, the officer says to one of the women: I’m sure I’m really proud to have a weak girl.
The group tells the officer to … leave, another woman says she is not weak before one of the men says: F … out of c …, do not call my call skanky.
The officer then goes to the man, pushes him to the ground and points to him saying: They told you to go home, now go home.
The video garnered more than 700 responses, 500 comments and 20 shares in just 11 hours on a Facebook page.
Complaint has made a formal complaint about the officers’ actions and an investigation is now under way.
A Canterbury University student, who resides on Waimairi Rd near the property in question, witnessed the incident captured on film.
The students had been drinking for most of the evening, he said. About 50 or more were poured into the streets around 9pm and about 15 police officers were dispatched to disperse the crowd.
They were in a hurry and what not. There was a lot of screaming and screaming.
The student said police formed a wall and began dispersing students, sending some running while others were disobedient and refused to leave.
He said some students tried to hide from police in his yard and when he and his flat friends told them to leave they were loose and a little aggressive.
The students were not in a good mood to deal with the police … the tensions were quite high.
The situation was poorly handled by both sides, he said.
The police are there to maintain order and protect and I feel like they did it up to a point, and then they crossed the line.
I feel bad that the cop thought he needed to push that student, but the students were antagonizing for a long period before that.
I know not doing him right was wrong, he was drunk and was on concrete … he could have hit his head and he could have been so much worse.
The student said in the three years he had lived on the street there had been other festivities in the apartment, but never anything that escalated to the scale of the Thursday event.
Told Canterbury County Commander-in-Chief Inspector John Price stuff police were aware of the video.
NZ Police have high expectations from all of our staff that they will illustrate the core values of policing in any interaction with the public.
We have zero tolerance for unjustified violence in our communities. Any conduct that does not meet the standards expected of a police officer in this regard is unacceptable and will be investigated.
The interim executive director of Canterbury University student services Paul OFlaherty said he was extremely concerned by the officer’s actions.
The university was working with the Canterbury University Student Association (UCSA) to support involved and encourage any witnesses to contact police, he said.
The University of Canterbury does not accept any action that harms the well-being of our students. Since this is now a police matter, we are not able to make any further comment at this stage.
UCSA President Kim Fowler said the association was aware of the video and hoped those involved were well.
We encourage those involved to contact the police. In situations like these, our advocacy and welfare team should help support UC students through the process if required.
