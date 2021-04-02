North Korea Covid-19: Pyongyang sees massive exodus of foreigners due to pandemic, Russian Embassy says





The embassy said in a statement on its official Facebook page that there are now only 290 migrants inside North Korea, including only nine ambassadors and four charge d’affaires. All foreign personnel working for NGOs and humanitarian organizations have left the country.

“Not everyone can resist the unprecedented severity of total restrictions, the acute shortage of necessary goods, including medicines (and) the lack of opportunities to solve health problems,” the embassy said in the post, which also congratulated about 38 citizens. foreigners after they ended their quarantine after North Korea in China.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia had one of the largest diplomatic missions in North Korea, but its presence has recently diminished. Months of living with strict public health measures and coping with extreme shortages of “necessary goods”, including medicines, seem to have done some damage.

North Korea’s borders have been effectively closed for months as part of the Kim Jong Un regime’s efforts to keep Covid-19 away, blocking the few diplomats operating inside Pyongyang.

North Korea’s state-owned airline Air Koryo operates flights from Vladivostok to eastern Russia, but the route has also been suspended for months. Leaving North Korea is said to be quite difficult. In February, several Russian diplomats spent more than 34 hours trying to get out of the country, a grueling journey that ended with at least one envoy pushing his luggage and small children into a rail wheelchair. Experts believe Kim decided to sever almost all of North Korea’s ties with the outside world because he recognized his country’s dilapidated health care system would be overloaded by a Covid-19 explosion. Kim’s strategy seems to have worked from a public health standpoint. North Korea has not reported a major Covid-19 outbreak and there has been no indication that it has occurred, although experts doubt Pyongyang’s claim that the country has not seen a single case of the virus. Diplomats, aid workers and NGO staff have chosen to leave North Korea instead of risking being blocked by the country’s inflexible and tight border controls – reducing the already small Pyongyang migrant community. a valuable source of information about one of the most secret and secret countries in the world. However, Russian diplomats have helped fill in some gaps in their descriptions of field life in the North Korean capital. Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said recently that grocery stores began running out of food following Pyongyang’s decision to ban imports almost entirely in September. The comments were surprising, as North Korea enjoys closer relations with Russia than with almost any country other than China. While Kim and other North Korean leaders have acknowledged that the country’s economy is suffering from the virus, they have not acknowledged that its food supply is under pressure.

CNN’s Zarah Ullah contributed to the report.

