Ramaphosa pays tribute to Madikizela-Mandela on the 3rd anniversary of her death

Tomb of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Fourways Memorial Park. Photo: Abigail Javier / EWN.

JOHANNESBURG President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to the late fighter Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on the third anniversary of her death. The president delivered the keynote address at a wreath-laying ceremony at the grave of the apartheid activist at Fourways Memorial Park on Friday morning. Ramaphosa has described Madikizela-Mandela as a defender of the defenseless, who left a legacy for many to imitate. She was called the mother of the nation because not only of her attitude but also of her actions. Her deeds shattered the commitment and determination of many of our people to fight against the evil apartheid system when our leaders were either imprisoned or in exile. The president also called on South Africans to draw strength from what was considered a woman primarily “mother of the nation” It is with this that we dip our head today, and remember it, and move and leave here knowing that we have drawn strength and taken great courage and wisdom from what it stood for. Friday, April 2 marks exactly three years since the freedom fighter died at Milpark Hospital after a long illness.

President Ramaophosa joined members of the Mandela family and other national leaders of the African National Congress in marking the anniversary. # RememberWinnieMandela https://t.co/tBue3YhiQb African National Congress (@MYANC) April 2, 2021 At the same time, the City of Joburg has officially launched its project on the possible renaming of William Nicol Drive after the late anti-apartheid war icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and wants residents to have their say. In September last year, it was announced that the city would begin this formal process, which could not have happened without first receiving official support or objections from members of the public themselves who used one of Johannesburg’s most popular streets. READ: CoJ seeks contribution to renaming William Nicol car to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela This process is now fully operational and comments can be emailed. Here are the details on how to participate: # WilliamNicol The city of Joburg is officially launching its project on the possible renaming of William Nicol Drive after the late anti-apartheid war icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and wants residents to have their say. The deadline is April 27th. pic.twitter.com/9wbYCiR9nD EWN Reporters (@ewnreporter) March 24, 2021 Meanwhile, the Local Municipality of Mbizana in the Eastern Cape has been officially renamed after the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela war. The municipality falls under the Alfred Nzo District and includes some of South Africa’s most popular tourist attractions, including the Wild Coast and the Umtavuna Nature Reserve. FROM THE ARCHIVES: Carolus complains of spas on the Madikizela-Mandelas legacy Additional reporting by Lungelo Matangira Download the Eyewitness News app on your own iOS or Android equipment







