How many people have received the first Covid stroke in your area?





The new data show estimates of the percentage of people aged 50 and over in England who have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, shared by local authorities.

The figures are based on provisional data from the NHS England on vaccines up to March 28, and use population figures from the Office for National Statistics which are the best official estimates available to the public.

In Sussex, Horsham had the highest figure with 97.4 percent of people aged 50 and over in the district estimated to have been hit. This means that 62,533 people in the area have made their first dose of the vaccine. Hastings had the lowest figure in the county with 86.1 percent (32,983 people) having taken their first hit. Here is the complete list showing the estimated number of people aged 50 and over in each area of ​​the local authority given the first dose of the Covid vaccine. The list is ranked by percentage starting with the highest and reads, from left to right: the name of the local authority; the number of people aged 50 and over living in the local authority who have received their first dose; the estimated percentage of people aged 50 and over local government residents who received their first dose. Stratford-on-Avon 61.348 99.6% Warwick 52,731 99.0% Oxfordshire South 58,883 99.0% Worcester 35,836 99.0% Exeter 40,754 98.9% West Oxfordshire 46,448 98.8% Stroud 53,004 98.6% Hart 38,367 98.6% Rushmoor 31,502 98.5% Telford and Wrekin 64,394 98.0% Cherwell 56,411 98.0% Bath and North East Somerset 69,797 98.0% Devon North 44,936 98.0% South Norfolk 61,411 97.7% South Cambridgeshire 61,553 97.7% Selby 37,403 97.6% Tamworth 28,935 97.5% Horsham 62,533 97.4% East Hampshire 54,377 97.3% West Berkshire 62,436 97.3% South Derbyshire 40,655 97.1% Surrey Heath 35,182 97.1% Waverley 52,114 97.1% Mid Devon 36,137 97.1% Wychavon 59,420 97.0% White Horse Wave 52,673 97.0% Wiltshire 207,542 97.0% Lichfield 45,651 96.9% Tewkesbury 39,353 96.9% Fareham 50,941 96.8% Teignbridge 63,962 96.8% Huntingdonshire 70,513 96.8% South Northamptonshire 38,776 96.8% East Devon 73,076 96.8% Southern Gloucestershire 105,046 96.8% St Albans 51.628 96.7% West Devon 28,034 96.7% Rushcliffe 47,772 96.7% Basingstoke and Deane 64,376 96.7% North Kesteven 50,550 96.7% Cannock Chase 38,926 96.7% Medium Suffolk 46,964 96.6% North Warwickshire 27,547 96.6% Somerset i South 76,218 96.5% Bristol, City of 122.146 96.5% Melton 22,961 96.5% Wyre Forest 44,492 96.5% Harborough 39,979 96.5% Guildford 49,386 96.5% Cotswold 42,156 96.4% Leeds 245,204 96.4% Portsmouth 63,579 96.4% Bedfordshire Central 105,569 96.4% Derbyshire Dales 36,077 96.4% Havant 54,454 96.3% Winchester 49,807 96.3% Test Valley 51,995 96.2% Somerset i Veriut 91,891 96.2% Bromsgrove 41,838 96.2% Stafford 57,433 96.2% Lancaster 54,538 96.2% Charnwood 64,941 96.1% Oxford 38,549 96.1% Swindon 76,997 96.1% Ribble South 45,157 96.1% Chichester 57,153 96.1% West Lancashire 47,215 96.1% Malvern Hills 38,621 96.0% Dorset 186,906 96.0% Cheltenham 43,030 96.0% Wokingham 61,151 96.0% Eastleigh 50,559 96.0% Broadland 59,379 96.0% Uttlesford 35,959 96.0% Rugby 39,869 96.0% Sedgemoor 54,015 95.9% Gedling 47,310 95.9% East Suffolk 117,230 95.9% Newark and Sherwood 51.317 95.9% Daventry 35,259 95.9% Blaby 39,472 95.9% Hinckley and Bosworth 46,757 95.9% Tonbridge and Malling 49,181 95.8% Hambleton 43,796 95.8% Newcastle-under-Lyme 49,800 95.7% Sussex Mid 58,859 95.7% Babergh 42,538 95.7% Somerset West and Taunton 69,974 95.7% Gloucester 44,720 95.7% Filled 39,165 95.7% Torridge 33,299 95.7% Breckland 61,255 95.7% Eastern Cambridgeshire 34,806 95.6% Runnymede 29,686 95.6% Plymouth 92,606 95.5% Tender 71,564 95.5% Hertfordshire North 49,500 95.5% Adur 26,797 95.5% Maldon 30,203 95.5% North East Derbyshire 45,400 95.4% Cambridge 32,906 95.4% Harrogate 70,795 95.4% Redditch 30,263 95.4% Amber Valley 53,939 95.3% Chelmsford 65,385 95.3% Kettering 36,823 95.3% Norwich 40,459 95.3% Kesteven South 60,841 95.3% Valley of the Moles 38,324 95.2% Staffordshire Moorlands 44,825 95.2% Ryedale 26,662 95.2% Preston 43,837 95.2% Chorley 45,619 95.2% South Staffordshire 50,464 95.2% North West Leicestershire 40,503 95.2% Ashford 48,777 95.1% West Lindsey 43,104 95.1% East Staffordshire 45,183 95.1% East Hertfordshire 55,623 95.1% Blackpool 55,337 95.1% Solihull 84,402 95.0% Wight Island 68,440 95.0% Three rivers 33,816 94.9% Finland 42,038 94.9% Colchester 64,039 94.9% Saint Helen 69,931 94.9% Rutland 17.611 94.8% Craven 27,563 94.8% Bolsover 31,819 94.8% Bracknell Forest 39,904 94.8% Tandridge 35,059 94.8% Torbay 62,925 94.8% Broxtowe 44,368 94.8% Brighton and Hove 83,875 94.8% King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 67,702 94.8% York 71,534 94.7% Gosport 32,792 94.7% Ribble Valley 27,122 94.7% Mendip 49,984 94.7% Crawley 33,443 94.7% Scarborough 51.681 94.7% High Yeast 38,828 94.6% Southern Hams 42,865 94.6% Buckinghamshire 200,367 94.6% Lindsey Lindsey 71.447 94.6% Allerdale 43,758 94.5% Wyre 52,838 94.5% Arun 75,394 94.5% Bassetlaw 48,874 94.5% Cheshire East 162,338 94.5% Ashfield 47,917 94.5% Cornwall 251.152 94.5% West Suffolk 67,733 94.4% Wakefield 129,471 94.4% Spelthorne 36,238 94.3% Nuneaton and Bedworth 47,946 94.3% Windsor and Maidenhead 55,059 94.3% Watford 27,143 94.2% Reading 43,268 94.2% Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 151,846 94.2% Cheshire West and Chester 137,588 94.2% North Norfolk 55,152 94.2% Money laundering 45,207 94.2% East Yorkshire Riding 157.117 94.2% Shropshire 142,736 94.2% North Lincolnshire 69,306 94.2% New Forest 86,692 94.1% Kingston upon Hull, City with 80,586 94.1% Coventry 98,090 94.1% Bedford 60,692 94.0% Warrington 77,903 94.0% Mansfield 41,387 94.0% Hertsmere 37.125 94.0% Stoke-on-Trent 85,427 94.0% Middlesbrough 45,944 94.0% Reigate and Banstead 52,683 94.0% Canterbury 59,395 93.9% Stockport 110,209 93.9% Herefordshire, County i 84,265 93.9% Epsom and Ewell 28,394 93.9% Elmbridge 49,863 93.9% Stevenage 28,721 93.8% Dudley 120,216 93.8% Varros 67,531 93.8% Lincoln 29,328 93.8% Worthing 44,625 93.7% Rochford 36,281 93.7% Durham County 208,199 93.7% Northampton 69,802 93.6% Yarmouth i Madh 41,836 93.6% Bolton 96,711 93.5% Wealden 73,334 93.5% Wellingborough 29,305 93.4% Harlow 27,361 93.4% Redcar and Cleveland 56,331 93.3% Sunderland 105,081 93.3% Ipswich 44,389 93.3% Castle Point 38,666 93.2% Derbi 81,633 93.2% Walsall 94,514 93.1% Maidstone 62,118 93.1% Epping Forest 49,230 93.1% Sevenoaks 47,146 93.1% Hartlepool 35,103 93.0% Chesterfield 41,500 93.0% Milton Keynes 79,800 93.0% Barrow-in-furness 26,917 92.9% South Holland 39,808 92.9% Lewes 45,275 92.9% Wigan 120,636 92.9% Wirral 128,835 92.9% Broxbourne 33,593 92.8% Bromley 112.842 92.8% Welwyn Hatfield 36,940 92.8% Medway 90,025 92.8% Brentwood 29,227 92.7% Doncaster 113.776 92.7% Halton 46,142 92.7% Waking up 33,930 92.6% Gravesham 36,063 92.6% Daci 53.053 92.6% Oadby and Wigston 21,701 92.6% Barnsley 92,332 92.5% Dartford 32,874 92.5% Leicester 89,313 92.5% Rotherham 97,905 92.5% East Northamptonshire 36,977 92.4% Basildon 62,246 92.4% Peterborough 59,640 92.4% Braintree 57,799 92.4% Knowsley 53,189 92.4% Swale 54,287 92.3% Stockton-on-Tees 70,429 92.3% Sefton 115,535 92.2% Carlisle 43,478 92.2% Tunbridge Wells 43,469 92.1% North East Lincolnshire 60,202 92.0% Coast and Tames 78,371 92.0% Trafford 79,879 91.9% Rother 48,064 91.9% Calderdale 76,785 91.8% Thanet 57,228 91.8% Hillingdon 85,218 91.8% Richmond on Thames 63,561 91.8% Southampton 66,004 91.7% Sandwell 97,736 91.6% Sheffield 176,369 91.6% Darlington 40,154 91.5% Rossendale 25,922 91.5% Folkestone and Acne 47,784 91.5% Dover 48,953 91.4% Kingston on Thames 49,759 91.4% Sutton 63,538 91.4% Corby 21,952 91.3% South Tyneside 57,852 91.3% Merton 56,134 91.3% Scilly Islands 971 91.2% Wolverhampton 82,536 91.1% Copeland 28,523 91.1% South Lakeland 49,692 91.1% Oldham 73,453 91.0% Having 86,098 91.0% Liverpool 144,087 91.0% Hounslow 71.180 90.9% Blackburn me Darwen 44,018 90.9% Kirklees 146,720 90.9% Boston 25,676 90.9% Eastbourne 42,054 90.7% Gateshead 72,562 90.7% Bradford 157,764 90.6% Southend-on-Sea 64,163 90.6% Bexley 79,235 90.5% Rochdale 70,449 90.2% Manchester 111.775 89.9% Newcastle upon Tyne 82,183 89.8% Salford 70,994 89.5% Hyndburn 27,178 89.3% Richmondshire 20,377 89.1% Birmingham 287,493 89.1% North Tyneside 75,579 88.6% Harrow 75,081 88.6% Thurrock 47,884 88.2% Northumberland 135,754 88.1% Eden 24,048 87.9% Pendant 30,315 87.9% For sale 91.301 87.9% Wandsworth 66,837 87.8% Luton 53,144 87.6% Nottingham 75,720 87.5% Dean Forest 36,014 87.4% Burnley 29,401 86.8% Enfield 89,522 86.6% Barnet 107,536 86.5% Slough 32,796 86.1% Hastings 32,983 86.1% Greenwich 64,336 85.5% Redbridge 75,357 85.2% Barking and Dagenham 43,125 84.9% Lambeth 63,708 84.0% Islington 45,018 82.8% Croydon 104,052 82.6% Haringey 59,430 82.5% Southwark 62,722 81.3% Waltham Forest 59,490 80.9% Brent 78,714 80.9% Lewisham 63,216 80.8% Hammersmith and Fulham 39,865 80.7% Hackney 46,363 79.0% Newham 58,356 77.7% Hamlets Tower 42,043 73.9% Kensington and Chelsea 38,394 71.1% Camden 50,847 70.7% City of London 2.305 65.6% Westminster 48,182 64.7%







