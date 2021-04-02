The virus pandemic overshadows the Bulgarian parliamentary elections





About 6.7 million eligible voters will begin casting their ballots Sunday morning to elect 240 lawmakers. Borissov running for a new term his fourth in a decade could succeed, as his center-right GERB party is currently at the top by analysts to win. They note that the opposition remains fragmented and also that during a crisis, voters prefer the status quo. Opinion polls suggest up to seven parties could cross the 4% threshold to enter parliament in Sunday’s vote. The Borissovs party leads the polls, about 5 percentage points ahead of the main opposition group, the Socialists, but far from gaining an absolute majority to govern alone. Some smaller groups that emerged from the protests could enter parliament for the first time, but the lack of a unifying figure prevents them from becoming a major player. Borissov, a 61-year-old political opponent, has so far managed to maintain support for his career at home and abroad by combining his populist street rhetoric with a pro-Western one. But in protests in recent years, thousands took to the streets accusing Borissov and his government of protecting the oligarchs, refusing to fight corruption and reform the judiciary and suppress freedom of speech. Despite these setbacks, however, his reputation remains high among his loyal supporters, who are relying on government-sponsored work to deal with economic hardship. The opposition has criticized the government for its ineffective response to the pandemic. The spread of poorly coordinated vaccination and withdrawal has added to this dissatisfaction. The Balkan country of 7 million has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, hitting daily data of more than 5,000 newly confirmed cases, bringing their total number to over 350,000 with more than 13,000 deaths. Bulgaria has administered less than 500,000 doses of vaccine so far. But while support for Bulgaria’s leaders is showing signs of erosion due to their pandemic treatment, it may be exacerbated by low expected turnout due to fears of infection and a lack of postal or representative voting. “There is no doubt that COVID will have an impact on this election and I expect a lower-than-average turnout,” political analyst Dimitar Ganev told the Associated Press, adding that in the last two decades general elections have drawn between 50% and 60% of eligible voters. Last summer rallies brought together people of different political backgrounds in an anti-government coalition, but it quickly eroded as the energy of the protest faded amid the COVID-19 blockade. Ganev likened the pandemic to an information tsunami that dominates the flow of news and quickly removes any other negative issues that could tarnish the image of governments. Over the past six months, no issue could stay in the news for more than a few hours, or a day or two, before being overcome by some COVID-related news, he said, adding that current holders benefited from this . Borissov has managed to walk the tightrope between Bulgaria’s NATO and EU membership and its close economic ties with Russia. Bulgaria has also come under increasing scrutiny from its Western partners because of its longstanding problems with corruption and shortcomings in the rule of law and media freedom. The Balkan country lags behind its European counterparts in both the Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index and Reporters Without Borders’ Press Freedom Index. Last October, the European Parliament adopted a statement criticizing the country for failing to adhere to basic democratic principles. Earlier this week, the US State Department said in a report that the Bulgarian government’s actions in the fight against human rights abuses were insufficient and impunity was still a problem. She emphasized the violent treatment by the police; arbitrary arrests; serious problems with the independence of the judiciary; serious restrictions on free expression, including media censorship, violence and threats against journalists; and political pressure on the media. Election officials can allow those still lined up at the time of the closed voting to continue voting. The first results of the poll will be announced immediately after the close of voting. Preliminary results are expected around midnight on Sunday. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos