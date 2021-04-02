Met Eireann identifies two days of snow may fall as ‘Arctic air mass’ hits Ireland





Met Eireann has determined two days of snow could fall next week as an “Arctic” wind hits Ireland. It will be relatively warm and dry on Friday and Saturday, with high temperatures of 18C and sunshine expected on Good Friday, with more pleasant conditions tomorrow. However a big change is expected from Easter Sunday onwards, with “very cold air from the Arctic” set to arrive overnight. Methane meteorologist Matthew Martin said High Pressure will set across Ireland before Easter, allowing a set weather spell that lasts until the first half of Easter Sunday. It will be mostly dry with sunny forecasts for most, though there will be little contrast of temperature today and on Good Friday we can see altitudes of around 15 to 18 Celsius across all southern and western areas at best of the sun, while the northern and eastern areas will be particularly cooler as the East breezes keep temperatures at around 10C to 12C. (Image: Met Eireann)

“These coastal areas may also see low clouds delaying during the first part of the day. Saturday will be another dry day with good sunny weather and temperatures around 10C to 13C, feeling even more cool though along the north and east coasts. However weather experts are warning it will return “volatile and much colder” from Easter Sunday night onwards. And commenting on the change in colder conditions, forecaster Matthew Martin continued: Easter Sunday will start sunny dry for most and while southern areas will continue to enjoy a dry, bright day, a cold front will introduce clouds and rain in the northern half of the country in the afternoon this cold front that opens the gates to the very cold air from the Arctic from Easter Sunday night and for most of next week. Met Eireann added that the cold air will present the possibility of winter hail, rain and snow on Easter Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures limited to around 3C to 7C. Overnight temperatures will drop very close to freezing with a touch of frost in places, which can cause problems for gardeners, so take care to cover vulnerable plants and protect them from frost damage. The cold snap could also present challenges for farmers, who are encouraged to take a look at Met Eireann’s farming comments ahead of the cold conditions coming later this weekend.







