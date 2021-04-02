Vaccine fiasco undermines Europe’s credibility





BRUSSELS Alain Walravens, 63, is waiting to be called in for a first coronavirus vaccination. So are Marion Pochet, 71, a retired translator, and her husband, Jean-Marc. At least, said Ms. Pochet, both have had Covid-19, so we have an immunity, at least for now. All three are fiercely critical of the European Union, which has taken control of vaccine procurement and distribution and is widely considered to have done worse than its main partners, the United States and Britain, let alone Israel, which has received all vaccines. percentage of their population than Europe. To date, only about 11 percent of the block population has received at least one vaccine, compared with 46 percent in Britain and 29 percent in the United States. As European countries close again in a third wave of the virus, the reputation and credibility of the European Union and its executive arm, the European Commission, are at stake.

This is the fault of the European Union, said Mr Walravens, an event organizer. In other countries where vaccination is going faster, there are real results, he added. The number of cases is decreasing. Here in Belgium, hospitals are saturated. For decades, the European Union has sold itself not only as the best antidote to another European war, but as the Europe it defends, arguing that for its collective size and shared sovereignty, it will give a longer life. better, longer and more prosperous for all. This promise now seems empty and risks undermining the credibility of the blocs when it comes to major challenges such as climate change, migration and China’s growth. Brussels has always been proud of setting its technocratic rules for the world, but has just lost Britain, the world’s fifth largest economy, and even before the pandemic suffered from low growth and part of the shrinking global trade. . After every crisis, be it Kosovo or the euro debt disaster, the usual answer is more Europe. But if Brussels cannot turn things around quickly, its vaccine crisis could cause member states to resist by giving further authorization to the Commission. This has been disastrous for the European Union’s reputation, said Mark Leonard, director of the European Council on Foreign Relations.

At the beginning of the crisis, as nations raised borders and stockpiled protective equipment, masks and dresses, there was a strong desire for European co-operation, he said, not because people liked the EU or its institutions, but because they were so lacking. a lot. But the question now, he said, is buyer repentance. The EU entered an area without expertise and competence and focused on itself, he said. In the minds of many people looking at the UK and the US and Israel, they think they were doing badly because of European cooperation, and this is going to have a corrosive impact in other areas. Timothy Garton Ash, a professor of European studies at Oxford University, said the bloc’s fundamental legitimacy came less from its democratic institutions, which are weak, than from its performance, so it will be judged. His real legitimacy, he said, is what he gives to Europeans. But the bloc’s other major initiative, a pandemic recovery regenerative fund, has not yet been established and has been extinguished by US stimulus packages. While national leaders usually take credit for every success and blame the Commission for every failure, the pandemic has displayed the weaknesses of a bureaucracy with weak and divided leadership. An attempt by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, a physician, to increase her power and profile by capturing vaccine procurement from member countries has been disastrous.

It was not a bad idea to do something about vaccines at EU level, to avoid competition within, said Mr Garton Ash. While Ms von der Leyen holds responsibility, he said, it is also a failure in the way Brussels thinks and works, which is too bureaucratic and terribly afraid to do something that could offend a member state.

Even Guy Verhofstadt, a member of the European Parliament and a fierce European federalist, called the Commissions’ performance a fiasco. Busy at work as a last minute compromise engineered by the President of France Emmanuel Macron, Mrs. Von der Leyen was considered a weak administrator as German defense minister, relying on a close circle of advisers and highly aware of the image. In Brussels, she is known as the minister of self-defense and is thought to have overdosed on vaccines. Ms von der Leyen thought she had found the place where the EU could be a traffic, like climate change, said Stefano Stefanini, a former Italian ambassador and risk consultant. She and the EU are taking their reputation in tackling the pandemic. For now, the EU has come out against its restrictions, he added. Mrs von der Leyen has admitted the mistakes. We were late to authorize, she told the European Parliament. We were very optimistic when it came to mass production, and perhaps very confident that what we ordered would be delivered on time. But there have been many moments to blame others, especially Britain and the producers. They were tired of being the sacrificial goat, she said recently. Still, as much as countries like Germany and France have cheated inoculations, recent figures show that Europe ‘s real problem is that vaccine purchases themselves are slower than expected, causing each country to clash for more. And Mrs von der Leyens’ decision to start a public vaccine war with Britain and impose an export ban threatens to undermine Europe’s reputation as a defender of open trade and the rule-based international system.

Even its predecessor, Jean-Claude Juncker, told the BBC that the export ban could do great damage to the bloc’s reputation. The commission is weaker since Von der Leyen took office, said Reinhard Btikofer, a German member of the European Parliament from the Greens. Her communication efforts were a mess, he said. For Europe to export 40 million strokes and then be accused of being vaccine nationalists is a real achievement, he said bitterly. Franois Heisbourg, a French analyst, simply said: The Commission is not a government, but a rule-based administrator. It was never created to run a war. But Mr Heisbourg and others note that Britain and the United States mismanaged the onset of pandemics and suffered a large number of deaths. New variants of the virus could create further carnage, but more vaccines are coming, and Ms. Von der Leyen says Europe plans to inoculate 70 per cent of adults in the bloc by September.

Brussels also proudly displays the block recovery fund, more than half of the grants, to help badly hit countries. But it is relatively small, about 750 billion euros ($ 884 billion), and Brussels has yet to approve each nations’ spending plan. So, again, enforcement will be crucial to the way Brussels is judged.

The Recovery Fund shows a solidarity that is highly valued by Europeans, said Katarina Barley, Vice-President of the European Parliament. We still do not see the benefits there, but after a year or two people may return differently. Europeans will watch to see how quickly their economies recover compared to the United States and Britain, Mr Stefanini said. This will show real figures and not just talk. For the European Union, said Mr. Leonard, this is much more concrete than the euro crisis or even the migration crisis which can be devastating. The EU must turn it around, to gain the right to act on key issues such as climate change and economic recovery, on digital taxation and foreign policy, all areas where people want EU action, he added. If the EU is unable to meet the challenge now, it will undermine its ability to address all of these other issues. Monika Pronczuk contributed to the report.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos