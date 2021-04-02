India calls for inquiry into Covid origin following WHO inconclusive findings

New Delhi, 2 April: Reacting for the first time to the World Health Organization (WHO) report on the origin of Covid-19, India has said it shares “the need for a comprehensive, expert-led mechanism” that will ” hastened to investigate “the origin of the Covid-19 virus in collaboration with all stakeholders.

“We join other stakeholders to express their expectations following the WHO Report or further studies, including an understanding of earlier human cases and WHO groups on this critical issue, will receive cooperation most complete of all stakeholders, “a spokesman from India’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday night.

India stressed that it will continue to work with WHO to strengthen capacity and improve global health security so that the current report and further studies can provide valuable contributions to the development of protocols and the building of a knowledge and expertise base that facilitates oversight. genomic to track virus mutations and pro-actively respond to the next global pandemic.

“It is worth noting that the Director-General of the WHO has raised the issue of delays and difficulties in obtaining the first data for the team conducting the study. We fully support the Director-General’s expectation that future collaborative studies will include “more timely and comprehensive data sharing. In this regard, we also welcome his willingness to deploy additional missions,” the MEA said in response to media questions in the WHO global study recently published.

The ministry said the report represents an important first step in establishing the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic. She listed four pathways related to the onset of the disease, but stressed the need for next-stage studies across the region. The report also highlights the need for further data and studies to reach strong conclusions.

The report’s findings, prepared following a field visit to Wuhan by an international team from January 14 to February 10, were published on Tuesday as WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for further studies. He listed the transmission of the novel coronavirus from bats to humans through another animal as the most likely scenario for the spread of Covid-19.

“As far as the WHO is concerned, all the hypotheses remain on the table. This report is a very important beginning, but it is not the end. We have not yet found the source of the virus and we must continue to pursue science and leave no stone without moving as we do, “Tedros said.

“Finding the origin of a virus takes time and we owe it to the world to find the source so that we can take collective action to reduce the risk of this happening again. No single research trip can provide all the answers. , “he added in statements following the publication of the report.

However, up to 14 countries – including the US, Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, South Korea, Slovenia and the UK – jointly expressed “common concerns” about with Study convened by WHO without mentioning China.

“The study of international experts on the source of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was significantly delayed and there was no access to complete, original data and samples. Scientific missions like these should be able to do their job under conditions that produce recommendations. independent and objective and findings, “the US State Department said in a joint statement.

It further called on independent experts to have full access to all relevant human, animal and environmental data, research and personnel involved in the early stages of the outbreak, relevant to determining how the pandemic occurred.

“We underline the need for a strong, comprehensive and expert-led mechanism to promptly investigate explosions of unknown origin carried out in full and open cooperation between all actors and in accordance with the principles of transparency, respect for privacy, and scientific and research integrity, “said Joe Biden’s administration.

Japan said Thursday that along with other countries, it supports a transparent and independent analysis and assessment, without undue interference and influence, of the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To prevent pandemics in the future, it is imperative to conduct rapid, independent and expert-led investigations that are unattended. We are concerned that the latest investigation faces delays and lack of access to virus samples. “Cabinet Chief Secretary Katsunobu Kato was quoted as saying by the AP.

China, meanwhile, has criticized 14 countries for criticizing the WHO report, saying they are “politicizing” the origins of Covid-19.

“The politicization of virus traceability is extremely unethical and unpopular,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday. “It can only hinder global traceability cooperation and undermine global anti-epidemic cooperation.”

