Fire kills 3 at market near Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh | Refugee News





A second deadly fire at a Rohingya camp in less than two weeks kills at least three, Bangladeshi officials say.

A fire has destroyed more than 20 shops in a makeshift market near a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh, killing at least three people, police and witnesses said. Local police chief Ahmed Sanjur Morshed on Friday said they took the bodies from the rubbish after it took firefighters several hours to bring the blaze under control. Several other people were injured in the blaze, the second deadly fire in less than two weeks. The fire broke out early Friday when residents of the Kutupalong camp’s spacious home for more than 600,000 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar were asleep. The fire broke out early Friday when residents of the vast Kutupalong refugee camp were asleep. [Shafiqur Rahman/AP Photo] Sayedul Mustafa, the owner of a shop, confirmed that the dead were his staff. We had five workers sleeping in the store, but three of them were missing. Then after the fire was extinguished with water, we found first one body, then all three. Two people survived by the grace of Allah, Anesiul Mustafa, a Rohingya refugee and relative of the owners, told The Associated Press news agency. It was not clear how the fire started. Local fire chief Imdadul Hoque said the latest blaze would have been catastrophic if not controlled quickly as the market is close to tens of thousands of highly flammable bamboo candlesticks and tarpaulin where most Rohingya live. Two other serious fires this year have also raised alarm bells for security conditions in camps where about one million Muslim refugees have lived since fleeing military strikes in neighboring Myanmar in recent years. Aid agencies and the government had begun rebuilding the shelters after a massive fire on March 22 killed 15 people, while 560 others were injured and about 45,000 became homeless. They are still investigating the cause of that blaze. In January, a fire engulfed the Nayapara camp, another Rohingya refugee camp in Coxs Bazar that left thousands homeless. According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 550 shelters housing at least 3,500 people were completely or partially destroyed by the blaze, as well as 150 shops and a structure belonging to a non-profit organization. Camp Kutupalong is home to more than 600,000 Rohingya refugees [Shafiqur Rahman/AP Photo] Authorities have sent about 13,000 refugees to an island in recent months, promising a better life for more than a million Rohingya, most of whom fled Myanmar in 2017 after a major crackdown by the country’s military. Bangladesh has been hosting refugees in crowded camps and is eager to start sending them back to Myanmar with a Buddhist majority, but some attempts failed because Rohingya refused to go, fearing more violence in a country that denies them those fundamental rights including citizenship. The repatriation effort became even more precarious in February, when the Myanmars military staged a coup and replaced the elected, civilian government that had been in office since 2016.







