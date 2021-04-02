Connect with us

Myanmar’s neighbor Thailand is unlikely to toughen its stance on the coup

Reuters

Kay Johnson and Thepgumpanat Fairs

BANGKOK Thailand has hardened its language in Myanmar by saying it is very concerned about the escalation of bloodshed since a February 1 coup, but close military ties and fears of a refugee flood mean it is unlikely to go away further, analysts say.

This leaves Thailand out of step with some members of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as they seek to increase pressure on the junta but may also position it as a potential mediator.

(Thailand’s position) is difficult, but I think there is a possibility because we have become an important partner, Panitan Wattanayagorn, a political scientist at Bangkok Chulalongkorn University, told Reuters.

The proximity of the Thai and Myanmar armies was underscored by a request by Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing to Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to support democracy within days of ousting elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Prayuth, who voiced that support, had taken power himself in a coup in 2014 when the army chief, before taking up his current civilian role in 2019 and dismissing opposition allegations that the vote had been rigged.

The personal relationship began much earlier: within the armies that seem to have long since left behind the historical rivalry between the countries once known as Burma and Siam.

In 2018, Min Aung Hlaing was awarded Thailand the Grand Cross King of the Most High Order of the White Elephant in honor of the support he has shown to the Thai military, the Bangkok Post said at the time.

brotherhood

For them, military brotherhood is very, very important, said Lalita Hingkanonta, a history professor at Thailands Kasetsart University.

I do not think the escalation of violence will change the Thai government ‘s decision to accept more refugees. I think they just want to be friends with Myanmar.

Thailand potentially has more at risk in Myanmar than any other ASEAN member, as it shares a 2,400 km (1,500 miles) border that is also Myanmar’s longest with any neighbor.

Its geographical position and a tradition of cautious diplomacy have been the reason for its special care in remarks on the coup only by toughening its wording shortly after the number of civilian deaths reached 500 in the suppression of anti-coup protesters in Myanmar.

The text in Thailand has still been much softer than that of the ASEAN democracies, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore.

The border dangers were highlighted by a wave of several thousand refugees this week fleeing bombardment by Myanmars of ethnic Karen rebels, an exodus reminiscent of the tens of thousands who fled the Myanmars wars in previous decades.

Although Thailand denied that the last refugees were being pushed back, they complained that they had been blocked by Thai border guards, while a local Thai official told a meeting that it was official policy to stop their entry.

Gestures

While Thailand could be put under diplomatic pressure to accept refugees or take a tougher stance, Lalita said the Prayuths government was unlikely to move.

They would do something to respond to international pressure, they would do a few small things, just to show that, hey, we are responding very well to your concern. But that’s it.

Business ties are also strong.

Foreign direct investment by Thai businesses ranks behind China and Singapore alone, with more than $ 11 billion approved since 1988.

Annual cross-border trade was at more than $ 9 billion in 2019 and many Thai businesses rely on migrant workers in Myanmar, who officially number 1.6 million.

Thailand matters even more to Myanmar, accounting for nearly a quarter of exports in 2019, mostly natural gas.

But Thailand was unlikely to use its potential economic leverage with any trade sanctions, said Pete Srisangnam, of the ASEAN Research Center at Chulalongkorn University.

He suggested that Thailand could best pursue behind-the-scenes diplomacy to try to encourage Myanmar generals to curb violence and start talks with deported civilians now locked up or labeled traitors.

If you have a friend you have known for a very long time, and one day he commits murder, it does not mean that you will not be friends with him, right? he said.

You are still friends, but the best thing is to talk to him, to show that the thing he has done is very wrong. (Written by Kay Johnson; Edited by Matthew Tostevin and Clarence Fernandez)

