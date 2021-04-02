How Putin made his international collaborators unwanted

Russian President Vladimir Putin posed for the photo during his year-end press conference in Moscow. December 17, 2020. (REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov)

title read like a dream of Moscow propagandists. The Kremlin says it fears the Ukrainian side could resume civil war in eastern Ukraine, she said. Here were all the key elements of the disinformation narrative that supported Russia’s seven-year campaign of aggression against Ukraine, filled with expertise in a single sentence: the conflict in eastern Ukraine is a civil war; Ukraine is responsible for any escalation of violence; and the Kremlin is merely a concerned viewer.

Such a wording would be completely memorable if published by the Russian state media. However, it was not RT or Sputnik or any of the other Kremlin platforms that disguised themselves as legitimate journalists; this was Reuters, one of the most respected and authoritative international news agencies in the world.

The timing of the Reuters report could hardly have been worse. He appeared on March 31, just hours after the European Command of American armies had raised the threat level to the highest category of possible imminent crisis in response to the gathering of Russian military forces near the Ukrainian border. With international concern growing over a possible major escalation in the undeclared war between Russia and Ukraine, Reuters had taken the extremely irresponsible decision to amplify the Kremlin’s points by speaking without any qualifying effort or even the use of quotes.

To Reuters right, the agency is just one of many news organizations that have inadvertently been recorded by the Kremlin in its information war against Ukraine. Indeed, most international media outlets have faced similar problems at one point or another since the conflict first erupted in 2014.

This is no accident. The hybrid nature of Moscow Offensive Ukraine was created specifically to challenge the easy definition. Russia has deployed a confusing combination of conventional forces, mercenaries, volunteers and local collaborators in order to create a veil of credible denial while at the same time disguising the entire operation behind the disinformation layer.

Russia’s efforts to blur the traditional boundaries between peace and war have sparked a lively debate within the international information space on the exact categorization of the conflict. At one end of the scale, the Kremlin has backed efforts to characterize the armed confrontation as a civil war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Ukrainians themselves have always been clear that they are facing Russian aggression, albeit of a very unusual nature.

When fighting first broke out in eastern Ukraine, there was considerable disagreement over the identity of those conducting the actual fighting. Many international news organizations initially referred to Ukrainian rebels or Ukrainian anti-government forces, even in cases involving self-confessed Russian nationals who had entered the country specifically to wage war. As the apparent degree of Russian involvement became increasingly apparent, such terminology gradually opened the country to talk about pro-Russian separatists, or Russian-backed militants.

Critics argue that even these nicer terms do not adhere to the journalistic obligation to inform. They claim that by not adequately explaining Russia’s leading role in orchestrating and managing the conflict, elements of the international media have helped enable Vladimir Putin to fight aggression.

A major concern is the way in which Russia has been able to utilize traditional journalistic notions of balance and impartiality. As every journalism student knows, there are always two sides to every story and the truth usually lies somewhere in between. However, this otherwise admirable commitment to objectivity becomes absurd when one party bases its entire strategy on deception. Simply put, there can be no meaningful middle ground between deliberate Russian misinformation and reality. In such extraordinary circumstances, adhering to the rules respected by the time of journalistic neutrality simply serves to legitimize the aggressor. To paraphrase the old aphorism, the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good journalists to remain neutral.

Determining the priorities of journalistic objectivity over common sense has led to dangerously distorted portrayals of the conflict in Ukraine. Despite more than seven years of Kremlin aggression, international media reports still tend to endorse a hoax he said, she said, and often give equal space to Russian denials, despite the readily available convincing evidence they make. a complete mockery of Moscow’s assertions. This results in international coverage that is often far more damaging than easily identifiable counterfeits produced by the Russian media because it goes under the radar and enjoys levels of credibility that the Kremlin can not hope to match.

Reporting that amplifies Moscow blanket denials is even more troubling as there can be no reasonable doubt about Russia’s military involvement in Ukraine. Russian soldiers are captured deep inside Ukraine, while footage of Russian military hardware are frequent. Many of the people who served as figure figures for the Kremlin offensive in the early days of spring and summer 2014 have since secured the eyewitness calculation detailing the role of the Russian military, while the entire international investigation into the crash of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine is a treasure trove of incrimination evidence leading directly to the Russian Armed Forces.

The international media emphasis on impartiality at the expense of accuracy seems to be out of step with the prevailing mood elsewhere on the global stage. While the wheels of international justice are extremely slow to turn, the International Criminal Court in The Hague known Russia’s involvement in eastern Ukraine since 2016, leading to Russia retreat by the ICC. All 27 EU member states are convinced enough of Moscow’s guilt to hold sanctions for more than seven years and counting. In recent weeks, the foreign ministers of the G7 nations Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US signaled their growing impatience with Russia endless deceptions with a joint statement which included the nonsensical statement, Russia is a party to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, not a mediator. In contrast, a number of nations that are actually willing to support Russia over Ukraine in the UN constitute a veritable gallery of rogue states and dictatorships such as North Korea, Venezuela and Syria.

With the Russian military now concentrated on the Ukrainian border with a large force and senior Kremlin officials making ominous statements about the possible the destruction of Ukraine, accurate reporting has never been more urgently needed. Using vague language to describe Russia The war in Ukraine will not magically force Moscow to withdraw, but will create a much-needed clarity that can help prevent further escalation and consolidate international opinion against the aggressor. . Russia knows this, which is why it has tried so hard to muddy the waters and hide its involvement in Ukraine.

The past seven years have demonstrated that misinformation is the single most important element of Vladimir Putin’s hybrid doctrine of war. This has created a number of new challenges for Ukraine and the entire international community that we are only now beginning to understand. The jury is still in the best ways to challenge the kind of innovative information warfare practiced by the Kremlin, but the international media can certainly begin by making sure they no longer play the role of unwanted collaborators.

Peter Dickinson is the Editor of the Atlantic Council Alert Service in Ukraine.

