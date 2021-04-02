The TV spy series breaks down feathers by portraying politics

TEHRAN

A popular TV series, ostensibly based on real-life stories, has sparked controversy in Iran after the country’s top diplomat criticized it as a “complete lie”.

The reprimand came after an episode aired last week was reportedly censored after the intervention of a senior government official, according to local media reports.

Gando, named after a rare species of crocodile found in the southeast of the country, portrays Iranian intelligence scams and foreign spies as the main protagonists in various episodes – stories that the producers claim are based on real incidents.

The Persian-language drama thriller, which airs on Iranian state television since 2019 and is affiliated with a cultural center near the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has garnered tremendous attention after the first two seasons, but has also had its share its right to controversy.

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, in a free chat on the Clubhouse social media forum Wednesday night, sharply criticized the TV series as “a lie from start to finish”.

Referring to an episode dealing with the recently signed long-term strategic cooperation agreement between Iran and China, he said some of the scenes had “caused distrust” among Iranians over the country’s foreign policy.

The strategic pact, signed last Saturday during the visit of senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi to Tehran, has caused concerns in the country about the scale of Chinese investment.

As the government of President Hassan Rouhani has dismissed Beijing reports of taking strategic ports and military bases as part of the deal, rumors remain raging and continue to fuel suspicions among Iranians.

Zarif, one of the architects of the strategic pact, stressed that giving any military base to foreign countries would be a violation of Iran’s national laws and covenants.

He said there have been numerous exchanges on the agreement between Tehran and Beijing since 2016, with several drafts being assessed by both sides before being finalized and signed.

He criticized the Gando series for spreading misinformation about the deal but stressed that “it will not work”.

Coronation controversy

According to director Javad Afshar, the drama is based on information from “the security organs responsible for defending the country”.

In two seasons since 2019, the series has touched on many cases in which IRGC intelligence spies have arrested people on espionage charges, while also shedding light on Iran’s foreign policy issues.

The first season revolved around a character named Michael, a fictional representation of Jason Rezaian, an Iranian-American journalist who was arrested by the IRGC in July 2014 on espionage charges and released in January 2016 in a barter deal. prisoners.

The second season kicked off with scenes recreating the arrest and trial of dissident Iranian journalist and activist Rouhullah Zam in October 2019 on charges of inciting anti-government protests in Iran.

Zam was executed in December 2020 after being brought back from France.

A recent episode showed Iranian forces using speedboats and helicopters to capture a British ship in the Persian Gulf.

Several scenes have also touched on Iran 2015 nuclear deal, drawing harsh criticism from government officials.

Importantly, conservative voices close to the IRGC have been critical of the deal with Western powers by the Rouhani government, which has encountered turbulent waters since the U.S. withdrawal in May 2018.

President Rouhani and his close aides have also criticized television series for portraying politicians and political issues.

Last week, a “high-ranking member of government” intervened to block an episode of the series and demanded that the word “negotiating team” not be included in the series, according to the semi-governmental Iranian Student News Agency.

The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news provided to subscribers to the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.