



Pakistan’s peace submissions to India over the past month have nothing to do with a sudden desire on the part of the radicalized political-military institution in that country to seek common points of happiness and more a function of US pressure on Islamabad to concentrate all its resources on its western border with Afghanistan. US President Joe Biden has a big decision to make in May to take effect the deadline for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan as agreed in the Doha agreement and Washington is eager to ensure that all stakeholders are in bord. The Importance of Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankars Articulated in the Heart of Asia The Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) over Afghanistan in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, should be seen against this background. Stressing the need for a sustainable Afghanistan as the basis of regional peace, Mr Jaishankar on Tuesday reiterated the collective imperative for all actors in and around the conflict-ridden country to work towards creating an Afghanistan free of terrorism, extremist ideologies and criminals. drug unions. To this end, its dual formulation of peace – namely peace within Afghanistan and peace around Afghanistan – which requires the harmonization of the interests of all, both within and around this country, is key. On the domestic front, at the heart of the issue is an essential dichotomy ~ neither the civilian administration of Afghan President Ashraf Ghanis nor the Taliban rebels consider the other legitimate. However, in a multi-ethnic nation such as Afghanistan, where all other forms of autocracy have failed, a democratic and decentralized system of government is perhaps the only option left, some scholars argue. It may also be the only idea that both Mr Ghani and the Taliban can accept. Such a concept of power-sharing is not new, but is being pushed hard by the Biden administration as it seeks to form a broad-based coalition government. It would seem counterproductive that those who took Afghanistan back to the Stone Age in the 1990s, defended the 9/11 perpetrators and remained linked to al-Qaeda would voluntarily form a new interim government with elements of President Ghanis’s administration, or other Afghans political and civil society leaders just at the moment when the US may be ready to leave. But Mr. Bidens’s policy sounds better than another 20 years of war. The way it is implemented, however, is key. Beenshte suggested that the best approach would be to try both sides with concrete proposals for power-sharing and hope that they begin to reach compromises between them even though the process may be slow. Even if that does not happen, the reactions of the Taliban and the government to such proposals will tell HoA-IP participants which side is working harder for peace and thus help uproot the strategy. In connection with this process there should be a verifiable commitment by the Taliban that Al Qaeda and other terrorist groups ~ whether they are targeting the West or India invited will not be invited back to Afghanistan, while Islamabad will have to act in closing down saints of terror in pakistan Anything less will mean the conference Heart of Asia is nothing more than a talk shop.

