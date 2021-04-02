Explained: How does this second wave of Covid-19 change and why blocking may not be the answer

The rapidly rising coronavirus numbers in the last month have restored the spectrum of a blockage. Restricted blockades have already been imposed in some cities, and the threat of a stricter blockade appears over a state like Maharashtra, which is most affected.

Some evaluations of the effectiveness of the previous blockade have already been made. The second wave of ongoing infections provides us with another lens to assess how effective that blockage was.

On Thursday, more than 80,000 new infections were detected in the country. Even on February 22, the issue was only 10,000. Traveling from 10,000 to 80,000 cases per day took less than 40 days. Last year, the 10,000 mark was first violated on June 11, while the 80,000 mark was crossed on September 2, a gap of 83 days, or more than twice the duration it has taken this time. This, when the conditions for the spread of the disease were much more favorable than now.

There are some things about this pandemic that are not very well understood. But many things that health experts and scientists have pointed out, regarding the nature and behavior of a pandemic like this, have remained true throughout this period. One of them is the fact that the speed at which the virus spreads in the community depends on the number of susceptible people in the population, people who could potentially become infected.

Faster spread in the absence of blockage

The higher the number of sensitive people would be the faster the spread, if there is no intervention to reduce contact between them. As more and more people become infected, the number of susceptible people starts to decrease and after a while the spread rate also starts to slow down.

In March last year, when the disease first broke out, the percentage of vulnerable people in the population was much higher than it is now. By the time the second wave started in the second week of February, about 1.1 million people were known to be infected. In addition, there was a much larger group whose infection was never detected through tests. Surveys conducted in December estimated that between 20 and 30 percent of the population could have already been infected. It would be safe to assume that by the second week of February, between 30 and 40 million people in India were infected with the virus. Continuous vaccination machine has also reduced the number of susceptible populations.

On March 24 last year, when the blockade was first imposed, the number of known infections was 525. There may be several hundred more – several thousand at worst – unknown cases. Left to itself, the virus will spread much faster than it is doing now. And for the first 45 days since the outbreak in March, it was really doing just that. Scientists had said that the number of infections would increase exponentially, and this is exactly what it was doing until the first few weeks. Starting from zero on March 2, it took 14 days for the number to reach 100. Exactly in another 14 days, on March 29, the number of known infections had reached 1000. Then, in another 15 days, on April 13 , this number had exceeded 10,000.

Some areas in Maharashtra like Nagpur, Amravati and Akola, have already experimented with blockages with varying degrees of restrictions being put in place. (Photo Express by Arul Horizon)

After that, the effects of the blockage began to be felt. In the next 15 days, the total number of cases increased by three times, and not by ten times that it would have had if it had continued to grow exponentially at the same rate.

Several studies last year attempted to establish a number of cases and deaths, which were avoided as a result of the blockage. One of them, from a team appointed by the government of scientists, had concluded that in the absence of blockade the active cases in India could have gone up to 1.4 crores by June itself (instead of the current point of ten loops reached in September), and could have resulted in more than 26 lakh deaths by October. Not everyone agrees with these numbers. Another modeling exercise, with a different set of assumptions, will result in very different numbers. But there is little disagreement about the fact that the blockade blocked many cases and deaths.

Real benefit in terms of avoided deaths

More than infections, it was avoidable deaths that demonstrated the benefit of blockage. The disease was causing far more deaths last year than it does now. The case fatality rate was over 3% by mid-August. There is growing evidence to show that the infection was leading to more serious illnesses last year. Moreover, the hospitals were not so prepared to deal with serious patients. Oxygen-backed beds and ventilators were still lacking, and even clinical management was still evolving. Because of fear or stigma, many patients were not reporting their infections in the early stages and were only going to hospitals when their condition worsened. Some deaths occurred due to late admissions to hospitals.

If the blockade had not slowed the spread of the disease, the number of deaths could have been much closer to the many horrific predictions that had been made. It could very well be argued that fewer case findings were not due to any slowdown, but as a result of our limited testing capacity. Above all, India was barely testing two lakh samples per day by the end of June and less than five lakhs per day by the end of July. In August alone we could reach our maximum capacity of more than 10 lakh tests per day.

Delhi Civil Protection Volunteers catch passengers for Covid-19 testing following the increase in cases in the city. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

While this may be true, there is an alternative argument. A higher number of tests would not only have resulted in higher case detection, but would itself have led to a slowdown over time. After all, aggressive testing, followed by effective isolation and tracking of contacts, is still the best measure of control governments have against this pandemic. The fact that we did not have adequate testing capacity at the time meant that the slowdown, evident in known numbers, was not happening due to aggressive testing, but due to reduced contact between people.

Also, if the spread in the community had continued at the same pace as before the blockade, it would have also reflected in test positivity rates. The probability rate of the test increased until June and most of July, but stabilized after that, indicating that the spread had indeed slowed down. By mid-October, it had also begun to decline, a process that continued for about five months, even as the number of tests began to decline progressively.

Lock again?

With the number of cases increasing again rapidly, there has been a buzz about re-establishing the blockade, especially in Maharashtra, which is the most affected state and contributes more than 60 per cent of all cases in the country during the second wave . In fact, some districts in the state, such as Nagpur, Amravati and Akola, have already experimented with blockages with varying degrees of restrictions being put in place.

But it is important to understand the real purpose and achievement of the blockade of recent years. Connection was not supposed to be a control measure. As has been pointed out countless times, the blockade was only intended to delay the inevitable, and he had tremendous success in achieving this.

Theoretically, blockage could actually be a very effective control measure, especially at the beginning of a pandemic. If everyone were to be forcibly isolated in their own homes, any infected person, at worst, would pass the disease on only to those who are isolated in the same space. Continuous isolation for some time can actually bring an end to the pandemic.

But a total blockage is an illusory situation. Even in the most severe phase of India’s blockade, the movement of people could not be completely stopped. Of course the doctors, healthcare staff and emergency workers were working. But there was also a large group of people working behind the scenes to ensure that essential supplies and services were not interrupted by food, medicine, milk and also, telephone and internet services.

And, blocking did not come at no cost. It brought tremendous pain, suffering and loss to millions of families. The only reason that could be justified was that he managed to escape the potentially life-threatening loop.

No such justification is applicable in the current situation. Hospitals are not as overcrowded as they were in July and August last year, the death rate is significantly lower, there is a lot of evidence suggesting that the infection is causing a much milder form of the disease now compared to before, Clinical management protocols are fairly well-established, there is much less panic among people now, and levels of awareness among the public are significantly higher.

A total blockade across the country, like the one that was executed between March 24 and May 1, is no longer possible, mainly because the associated costs cannot be justified. In fact, even blocking the state level is not possible, for similar reasons.

And, the effectiveness of restricted blockages, the type of which is being suggested and implemented, is extremely questionable. There is no evidence to suggest that weekend closures, night shift closures, or early closing of shops and markets, have had any tangible benefits everywhere. The only purpose they serve is to show that the administration is doing something to control the increase in cases.

Test, trace, quarantine

Importantly, there are tried and tested methods that are much more effective as control measures. Health scientists and experts have cried out loud from the beginning that the only serious way to do this is to increase capacity to test, track contacts, and isolate infected individuals. The more we test and identify infected individuals, aggressively track their contacts, and isolate them effectively, the more successful we will be in controlling the spread of the virus. Maharashtra, for example, is now testing a much higher number of samples every day compared to its peak last year.

Testing of swabs by health workers at Juhu Beach in Mumbai. (Photo Express by Amit Chakravarty)

Across the country, daily test numbers are back at levels seen in August, September and October last year, but well below the peak of more than 14 lakh tests per day reached in mid-October. Because the infection is spreading at a much faster rate than last year, it makes sense to further increase our testing capacity. Directing government efforts here may prove to be more productive than in planning and enforcing limited deadlocks.

An equally effective measure of control is the behavior of the people themselves. Again scientists have reiterated that the strongest immunity against the disease is the mask and the practice of physical distancing. The five-month drop in the number of cases led many to believe the epidemic was over. Combined with the fatigue of leading a limited life, this caused people to abandon masks and physical distancing. This lack of appropriate behavior for Covid has played a major role in the rapid growth of numbers during the current wave. But this is also the fruit with the lowest hanging. Physical masking and distancing can give much better results than a limited block.