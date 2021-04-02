Analysis: Neighbor Myanmars Thailand unlikely to toughen stance on coup

By Kay Johnson and Thepgumpanat Fairs

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand has hardened its language in Myanmar by saying it is “very concerned” about the escalation of bloodshed since a February 1 coup, but close military ties and fears of a refugee flood mean is unlikely to go any further, analysts say.

This leaves Thailand out of step with some members of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as they seek to increase pressure on the junta but may also position it as a potential mediator.

“(Thailand’s position) is difficult, but I think there is a possibility because we have become an important partner,” Panitan Wattanayagorn, a political scientist at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University, told Reuters.

The proximity of the Thai and Myanmar armies was underlined by a request by Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing to Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to “support democracy” within days of the ousting of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Prayuth, who voiced that support, had taken power himself in a coup in 2014 when the army chief, before taking up his current civilian role in 2019 and dismissing opposition allegations that the vote had been rigged.

The personal relationship began much earlier: within the armies that seem to have long since left behind the historical rivalry between the countries once known as Burma and Siam.

In 2018, Min Aung Hlaing was awarded the Thai Grand Cross of the White Elephant’s Most High Order “in honor of the support he has shown to the Thai military,” the Bangkok Post said at the time.

brotherhood

“For them, military brotherhood is very, very important,” said Lalita Hingkanonta, a history professor at Kasetsart University in Thailand.

“I do not think the escalation of violence will change the Thai government’s decision to accept more refugees … I think they just want to be friends with Myanmar more.”

Thailand potentially has more at risk in Myanmar than any other ASEAN member, as it shares a 2,400 km (1,500 mile) border that is also Myanmar’s longest with any neighbor.

Its geographical position and a tradition of cautious diplomacy have been the reason for its special care in remarks on the coup – only tightening its wording shortly after the civilian death toll reached 500 in Myanmar’s crackdown on anti-government protesters. coup.

Thailand’s wording has been even softer than that of the ASEAN democracies, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore.

The border dangers were highlighted by a wave of several thousand refugees this week fleeing bombardment by Myanmar forces of ethnic Karen rebels, an exodus reminiscent of the tens of thousands who fled Myanmar’s wars in previous decades.

Although Thailand denied that the last refugees were being pushed back, they complained that they had been blocked by Thai border guards, while a local Thai official told a meeting that it was official policy to stop their entry.

Gestures

While Thailand could be put under diplomatic pressure to accept refugees or take a tougher stance, Lalita said the Prayuth government was unlikely to move.

“They would do something to respond to international pressure, they would do a few small things, just to show that, hey, we are responding very well to your concern. But that’s all.”

Business ties are also strong.

Foreign direct investment by Thai businesses ranks behind China and Singapore alone, with more than $ 11 billion approved since 1988.

Annual cross-border trade was at more than $ 9 billion in 2019, and many Thai businesses rely on migrant workers in Myanmar – who officially number 1.6 million.

Thailand matters even more to Myanmar, accounting for nearly a quarter of exports in 2019, mostly natural gas.

But Thailand was unlikely to use its potential economic leverage with any trade sanctions, said Pete Srisangnam, of the ASEAN Research Center at Chulalongkorn University.

He suggested that Thailand could best pursue behind-the-scenes diplomacy, to try to encourage Myanmar generals to curb violence and start talks with deported civilians now locked up or branded as traitors.

“If you have a friend you know for a very long time and one day he commits murder, it does not mean that you will not be friends with him, right?” he said.

“You are still friends, but the best thing is to talk to him, to show that the thing he has done is very wrong.”

(Written by Kay Johnson; Edited by Matthew Tostevin and Clarence Fernandez)