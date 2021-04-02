Bulgarian PM Borisov faces election battle as corruption concerns rise

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov did not hold a single campaign rally ahead of Sunday’s national elections. Instead, he has broadcast live on Facebook his frequent visits to construction sites.

He is banking his reputation for marching EU funds to develop the bloc’s poorest country. In a recent video, a Borisov wearing jeans can be seen looking at the asphalt. “No matter how much our opponents criticize us, we will continue to build at the same pace,” the caption states.

But critics say Borisov’s construction campaigns have been accompanied by grafts and friendships, which have cemented his position as one of the EU’s longest-serving leaders.

“Tenders for road construction campaigns became the skeleton of Boyko Borisov ‘s success – and the transmission of his loyalty network,” said Vessela Tcherneva of the European Council’ s Foreign Affairs Office in Sofia. “Connecting cities through modern highways is not wrong, of course, but asphalt cannot fill the gap of delayed or missing reforms.”

Borisov, a former bodyguard of communist dictator Todor Zhivkov, is one of the EU’s great survivors and has been in power for most of the past 12 years. Until 2014, Brussels was so concerned about mismanagement and corruption in Bulgaria that it froze a few billion euros in aid.

Concerns about corruption alarmed foreign investors to such an extent that by 2018, foreign direct investment had fallen to 2 percent of gross domestic product, from 28 percent in 2008.

Borisov has drawn comparisons with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has strong control of power, and his best friend, a former pipe layer, has become Hungary’s richest man according to Forbes.

Critics of the Bulgarian government point to Delyan Peevski, a media mogul and politician who US Department of State said it “has repeatedly used its control over print media distribution channels and advertising revenue to ensure positive coverage of related political actors”.

Borisov has attracted less attention in Brussels than Orban. EU officials told the Financial Times that unlike Orban’s Fidesz or the Polish Law & Justice party, Borisov’s government did not use Brussels as a blow to domestic campaigns.

This has helped Bulgaria avoid control imposed on other capitals “because they do not make enemies and choose not to fight,” an EU diplomat said. “Borisov understands what Orban understood: you do not bite the hand that feeds.”

Borisov with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Both parties are members of the powerful center-right party for the European People © Vassil Donev / Pool / Reuters



Bulgaria backed the EU’s disruptive rule of law mechanism over budget funds last year and also benefits from the broader political support of the powerful European center-right European People’s Party, which includes German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union. “Ai [Borisov] we can always count on providing political support on key issues, “said an EPP official.

But at home, his Citizens for Bulgaria European Development (Gerb) party is increasingly unpopular due to a series of corruption scandals.

Progress on Borisov highway projects has been slow, and Bulgaria has the second worst level of traffic accidents in the EU. In one case, an improperly renovated road is believed to have caused a 2018 bus crash that killed 16 people.

“Corruption kills,” said Dimitar Stoyanov, an investigative journalist at the independent Bivol Center, referring to the crash in the town of Svoge.

Stoyanov was part of a team that uncovered a € 500m scheme in which construction company-related consultants removed what they said was 30 to 40 per cent of EU-funded projects.

Observers say corruption, especially with EU funds, is not being investigated. Public outrage erupted in July when thousands of Bulgarians took to the streets for protracted protests.

“The judicial system functions as a tent for the friends of the government and as a baton for its enemies,” Lozan Panov, head of Bulgaria’s highest court, told. They “can say where we should close our eyes and where we should attack.”

Panov said the situation deserved more observation from Brussels, which still has Bulgaria under special rule of law monitoring. “After 13 years of special monitoring, things have gotten worse,” he said, complaining about the lack of high-level penalties for corruption.

Election posters in Vidin, Bulgaria. Borisov’s Gerb’s party leads in polls with 28 per cent, but seems unlikely to form a viable governing coalition © Nikolay Doychinov / AFP / Getty



But further EU monitoring seems impossible as Brussels struggles with Budapest and Warsaw on many fronts. “You never want to open a lot of fighting,” one official said.

In the EU budget for 2021-27, Bulgaria is set to receive 9 billion euros in cohesion funds, 800m euros more than the previous cycle.

Scandals continue to emerge. A recent Bivol investigation revealed that members of Agriculture Minister Desislava Taneva’s family received more than € 500,000 in EU funds in 2018 and 2019. Taneva insisted there was no conflict of interest.

In February, European Anti-Fraud Office concluded that Bulgaria’s interior ministry had “violated the terms” of a € 6m grant to purchase 350 off-road vehicles for the police.

Borisov himself has been placed under surveillance. In June, photos surfaced showing a pistol on top of his nightstand and holding notes of € 500. Borisov admitted he had a gun but said the photos had been manipulated.

Sunday’s poll is the first regular parliamentary election after a decade of early voting, and low turnout is expected, with Covid-19 cases on the rise. Bulgaria has the second lowest level of EU vaccination.

Gerb leads in the polls, with 28 per cent, but appears unlikely to be able to form a viable governing coalition. Some parties created or spurred by the protests appear to be entering parliament.

A new party led by television leader Slavi Trifonov is voting with 15 per cent. Analysts say his popularity is aided by Trifonov’s anti-corruption message and his calls for direct elections to the post of attorney general.

“The wind of change is not blowing in one direction,” said poll researcher Boriana Dimitrova of Alpha Research.

Additional reporting by Mehreen Khan in Brussels