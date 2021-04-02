International
You may need to look at the High Park cherry blossoms again. That’s why this can be a good thing
Famous High Park cherry blossoms will bloom a little over a month from now, but the city says it is still unsure if it will close the park and limit virtual public viewing as it did last year to slow the spread and COVID-19.
Although the city has said it will release more information closer to the boom, Steve Joniak, a cherry tree enthusiast for many years, has been hosting virtual tours in 2021. Employed with the city last year to plan the sightings and he is helping back in 2021 to come up with a similar plan for trees, which are also known as Sakura.
“I can understand people who get bored … I got bored last year; this is one of my passions,” said Ioniak, who writes Sakura In High Park blog
But the explained ban on crowds will not only keep old trees safe from the consumption they experience at the height of the flowering season, it will also protect people from the new coronavirus, which is now raising a third wave that has prompted provinceto hit anOntario- wide “emergency brake” to combat the most deadly and transmissible disturbing variants.
‘We are trying to keep people safe’
“People need to remember that there is a reason why we are doing this. As beautiful as it is, the most important aspect is that we are trying to keep people safe and healthy.”
Noriko Maeda, a Japanese calligraphy artist and a lecturer at the University of Toronto and the University of Waterloo, agrees.
This pandemic has brought to light those simple joys of life that we took for granted … things we did not know would not be possible now.–Noriko Maeda
Maeda explained that going to see cherry blossoms is a very important Japanese tradition that not only connects people and nature, but it is also a time of renewal and farewell.
“This pandemic has brought to light those simple joys of life that we took for granted … things we did not know would not be possible right now,” she told CBC Toronto.
As an artist, Maeda not only loves their out-of-the-box look, she has deep ties to the trees from her educational memories related to Sakura’s bloom, which stretches from when she was a child playing with her parents to nowadays playing with her children.
Maedais still enthusiastic about the bloom, though he may not be able to see them in person at High Park again this year. She says going back and being grateful for the memories you have is an important part of Japanese philosophy attached to flowers.
“I can’t wait to appreciate the cherry blossom in a non-traditional way by sharing my past memories and looking forward to spring when I smell the petals floating in the air,” she said.
Virtual images are not all bad, Joniak explains
High Park cherry blossoms are one of the biggest spring attractions in the city, with hundreds of thousands of people every year coming to the park to see them. Blossomslast about five to 10 days.
Cherry trees were first planted in 1959 as a gift from Japan to Canada, as the country hosted Japanese refugees at the end of World War II.
Virtual visibility can be positive for the trees themselves, Joniak added.
Old and relatively fragile trees are reaching the end of their lives and are damaged every year by large crowds of people taking pictures. Even when the park closed in 2020, people were caught climbing trees at night.
“One time [people] start damaging the trees, the damaged parts invite insects, fungi and diseases to enter the trees, “Joniak said.
He saw no new injuries during his recent visit to the park, most likely due to COVID-19, he said.
Both Maeda and Joniak said there are other areas in the city where you can safely experience spring blooms, including.
But people can still look closely at the flower in other Toronto locations, including:
- Robarts Library.
- Centennial Park.
- Broadacres Park.
- Trinity Bellwoods Park.
- Toronto Island Park.
