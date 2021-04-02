



This Easter weekend will mark the 300th anniversary since Sir Robert Walpole became widely regarded as Britain’s first prime minister, although the role as we think it today did not yet exist. Who was Sir Robert Walpole? Walpole was born on August 26, 1676 in Houghton, Norfolk. The son of Colonel Robert Walpole, an MP and member of the lords, he was educated at Eton (169096) before going to Kings College, Cambridge (169698) as a Kings scholar, according to Gov.ukhistory of government. He had impressive credentials, he says Historic UK, and decided to become a clergyman, but his ambitions were dashed by the death of his elder brother, and he became the heir to his family estate. Walpole returned home to help administer them, but his father died just two years later, leaving him as the successor to all of Walpole estate: a manor house in Suffolk and nine in Norfolk. How did he manage to become prime minister? Walpole held many senior roles during his long and distinguished political career, but his power reached new heights in 1721 when he simultaneously held the roles of Treasurer, Chancellor of the Exchequer, and leader of the Commons. This consolidation of the so-called large offices effectively made him our first Prime Minister, a role he held for more than 20 years, until 1742 – an extremely long stay by any standard, writes Gov.uk. His parliamentary career began in 1701 with his election to the headquarters of Castle Rising in Norfolk, which his father had held until his death a year earlier. He also inherited the policy of his fathers. Elder Walpole had been a Whig and a supporter of the Glorious Revolution of 1688-1689 which gave Britain a constitutional monarchy, says Gov.uk. In 1702 he was elected deputy for Kings Lynn, a seat he was to hold, with a brief hiatus in 1712, until 1742. Upon entering parliament he gained the reputation of a clear, strong speaker, a strong Whig , but not a fanatic, and says an active parliamentarian Britannica. His political rise was rapid, becoming secretary of war in 1708 and treasurer of the Navy in 1710 to 1711, but was dismissed from this position when the Tories came to power. He was briefly imprisoned in the Tower of London on corruption charges and expelled from the Commons, for which his political allies proclaimed him a martyr of Whig.

But in 1714 George I came to the throne. George did not trust the Tories, whom he believed were challenging his right to the throne, and as a result the Whigs were back on the stick, he says BBC History. Walpole was appointed first treasurer and file chancellor, briefly leaving the ministry in 1717 when the Whig party split, before resuming roles in 1721. What kind of leader was he? Walpole was nicknamed the Screen-Master General by his opponents, an allusion to his ability to pull political wires and protect allies from scandal. He cultivated a sincere, heartfelt manner, Britannica says, but possessed a political detail that was hardly equated. His remarkable ability to hold on to power, even in the death of George I in 1727 when a new administration would normally be favored, relied on the careful management of the House of Commons and a tendency to avoid confrontation when possible, says Gov.uk. His legislation was not particularly revolutionary and continued to maintain the status quo, a feature for which he was criticized by some, says Historic UK, such as the future Prime Minister William Pitt. After all, the key to his long-held success lay in his refusal to underestimate the Commons powers, and no minister, before or since, has shown such skills in managing it, says Britannica. His legacy includes Nr. 10 Downing Street. George II presented the Westminster Walpole town house as a gift, but the politician refused to accept it. Instead, he asked the king to make it available to him as an official residence, thus beginning the tradition that continues today, says Historic UK.

