Indian journalist Sandhya Ravishankar describes conflict zone for female journalists ahead of Tamil Nadu election

The political campaign in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu has hit a fever as the state prepares for the April 6 elections. The race is between political alliances led by the incumbent party of all India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, the main opposition party.

Campaigns pose increased threats to journalists in a state where members of the press have been subjected to physical assault, arrest and cyberbullying by both WOMAN AND male journalists in recent years, as documented by CPJ and local media.

Freelance journalist Sandhya Ravishankar has faced ongoing attempts at intimidation and harassment since 2017, including death threats and rape, making a still unresolved 2018 effort for it sabotage its engine.

Despite her repeated complaints to the police, the authorities have not made any arrests or taken any legal action in those cases. Instead, one of its reporting entities a mining company sued it for criminal defamation. In May 2020, the Supreme Court states dismissed the lawsuit and remarked: it makes no sense simply to sing paane about the freedom of the press, if one cannot go to its rescue when the said right faces a serious threat.

In a telephone interview with CPJ, Ravishankar spoke about her experience in covering ongoing election campaigns and other topics in the state, and why women journalists in Tamil Nadu rarely cover hits like politics or crime. This interview is easily edited for length and clarity.

What are the main concerns about press freedom in Tamil Nadu today?

There are a variety of concerns about press freedom. Many journalists have been attacked and seriously injured while doing their duties involving police and political party employees. A number of journalists have been killed for exposing corruption and the illegal activities of politicians.

Women journalists in particular are being harassed and harassed online by political workers. There has been a shocking effect on the media from the ruling party on many occasions. The largest cable distributor is the government, which effectively means that they are able to control and punish any television news channel that dares to broadcast reports against the government of the day. Almost is almost literally a war zone for the press in Tamil Nadu.

Do you feel safe covering political campaigns in the state?

Women journalists covering election campaigns are no strangers to harassment such as ill-treatment and misconduct. Too much alcohol is distributed during election campaigns and this leads to the targeting of women.

Journalists also need to be very careful about what they report. In many districts where there are powerful leaders competing, reporters are told not to be too negative about the chances of particular candidates. If journalists talk openly about some candidates and present a true picture of what is happening, journalists are attacked even when talking on camera.

This happened once when the former Prime Minister [Jayaram] Jayalalithaa was awaiting a decision in a trial court on a disproportionate asset case. A large number of journalists were waiting outside her home in Chennai. A couple of journalists were reporting that she had been convicted and a large number of her supporters attacked those journalists and their broadcast vans.

This is a very complicated situation on the ground. One has to be very careful and ensure that we do not hurt the perceived feelings of the people in that area. It is very difficult, especially for television journalists, to make fair and accurate reports from the field. Sometimes, we have to leave the campaign area to talk on camera about what is actually happening on the ground. In this sense, it has a shocking effect and should be thought of once, twice, twenty times before reporting facts to Tamil Nadu during election campaigns.

What are the specific concerns about Tamil Nadu?

The specific concern for Tamil Nadu is the fact that we have cult leaders who are bigger than life. This becomes extremely problematic in reporting impartial truth. These leaders are like God. Their followers do not take criticism, or even a critic, very kindly.

For example, research journals Nakkeraanthe office was looted by All India activists of Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. In another incident, the Times Now crew was beaten by supporters of opposition leader Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin outside his home. It is very common for followers of cult-like leaders, larger than life, to take matters into their own hands and indulge in violence.

How is it different from the rest of the country?

It is specific to Tamil Nadu due to the nature of politics in the state. It is an extremely wild and highly polarized environment. People are not open to any kind of criticism or accuracy in reporting. The journalists themselves are divided. Now the same phenomenon has happened all over India with the advent of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, in Tamil Nadu for a long time, reporters are either seen as pro-AIADMK or pro-DMK. These are ridiculous notions created by politicians themselves. It becomes very difficult to have that credibility or neutrality that a journalist is expected to have. You may be a neutral and credible journalist, but you end up boxing into a stereotype in a very quick and easy way.

What are the concerns of women journalists during the elections?

There are very few women who cover politics. Politics is a very difficult pace to cover in Tamil Nadu. There is a very misogynistic environment both inside and outside the Tamil Nadu newsroom – right out of being badly mistreated when you go out to politicians and government officials who do not treat women journalists on an equal footing with journalists. others. All of these are big problems.

In addition to these, there is a problem of families not allowing girls to go out for a certain amount of time. Women end up choosing roles in journalism that might otherwise be the second choice.

Recently, intolerance towards women journalists has increased, especially in social media forums where they have been attacked, abused and targeted in a very vicious way. They are called prostitutes. There are leaders like BJPs S.Ve. Shekhar, who has said that women journalists and anchors reach those positions only by sleeping with bosses. It’s a kind of very bad and cruel atmosphere in which women work. Almost is almost like a conflict zone for women journalists in Tamil Nadu.

[Editors note: Shekhar later apologized for making those comments.]

Is surveillance an issue in Tamil Nadu?

The miners about whom I had written I issued one Press release in which they said they hired five detective agencies which followed me wherever I was going. CCTV footage from a café where I met a source was also made public on a blog. Supervision is equal to the course. Many journalists know they are being monitored.

How do you compare the press situation in Tamil Nadu with the rest of India?

I personally would like to believe that Tamil Nadu is one of the last bastions of free thought and rationalism, and freedom of speech and expression in the country. We are seeing more and more cases of freedom of speech and expression being curbed by the powers that be, in other states. In Tamil Nadu, it has not reached that stage. I’m afraid it will go down to that stage soon and I would not want that to happen.

Tamil Nadu is very far from Delhi and our policy in the state is very, very different. It is a country that is one of the best in all economic and social indicators in the country. And a large part of it is due to an active press which has done its job over the decades. If this were to be curbed now, then I fear Tamil Nadu is unlikely to head any of these indicators.

It is very important for a country and a country to have free speech and a free press. In Tamil Nadu, Tamil-speaking journalists, Tamil publications and news channels openly criticize the prime minister’s policies, which are not possible in many other states in the north of the country. Tamil Nadu is unique in that way. We have been able to criticize the government because we had a right to do so.

For this to be repealed, it really means a death bell for freedom of speech in the country because Tamil Nadu is now one of the last bastions of free speech in India.

[Editors note: CPJ emailed the Tamil Nadu police, the AIADMK political party, and opposition leader Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin for comment, but did not receive any responses. Chief Minister Jayaram Jayalalithaa died since the incident mentioned in this interview.]