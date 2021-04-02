Oxfam Suspends 2 Workers in Africa Following Allegations of Sexual Abuse





Oxfam has suspended two staff members on allegations of sexual misconduct in the Democratic Republic of Congo in recent years, the British charity said on Friday, months after ordering a wider investigation into allegations of abuse in the Central African nation. The suspensions were the latest problems for Oxfam, whose funding from the British government was cut short for almost three years following a sexual exploitation scandal in Haiti in early 2018. The charity was allowed to reapply for that assistance just weeks later. first. We have suspended two Oxfam staff members in the Democratic Republic of the Congo as part of an ongoing external investigation, which we launched last November, into allegations of abuse of power, including harassment and sexual misconduct, said the charity in a statement Friday. The allegations against Oxfam and other aid workers in the Congo come amid a wider review of allegations of sexual abuse by humanitarian aid workers and United Nations peacekeepers working with some of the world’s most vulnerable people in war zones and humanitarian emergencies.

In November, Oxfam commissioned an independent inquiry into the behavior of its workers in Congo after dozens of women voiced allegations of sexual abuse. The United Nations and other aid agencies have launched similar investigations into their workers. The Oxfams investigation was prompted by a report last September on New Humanities, a Geneva-based non-profit news organization, about the behavior of aid workers in the Congo during the Ebola crisis from 2018 to 2020. It cited allegations by more than 50 women who said they had been sexually abused by workers in several organizations major charities, including Oxfam. The allegations focus on numerous incidents in eastern Congo at a time when several international aid groups were working in the region. The report cited staff members of several groups and other aid agencies. Oxfam said in its statement that it was very aware of our duty to the survivors, including their support to speak safely and added, We are working hard to complete the investigation fairly, safely and effective. In February 2018, the Haitian government suspended the British branch of Oxfam from work in the country after an investigation revealed that there had been sexual misconduct by employees and that aid workers had abused their power and paid women for sex.

A senior executive at Oxfam also resigned that month when it was revealed that an official in charge of operations in Chad had been allowed to stay with the charity at a time when similar allegations had been made there against aid workers. That official moved to Haiti, where there were allegations of ongoing sexual abuse. Oxfam was one of numerous international aid groups working in Haiti after a devastating earthquake struck the country in January 2010, killing more than 200,000 people, according to the Haitian government. The group has faced scrutiny in the decade since the disaster. A cholera outbreak that later killed thousands of Haitians was tracked down by United Nations peacekeepers sent after the quake. And in recent years staff members UN peacekeeping missions and some of its aid agencies have been accused of sexual abuse in Switzerland Central African Republic, Congo and Haiti. The issues have forced a review of safeguards within the organization. Last month, Antnio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, issued an annual report on global response of bodies to sexual exploitation and abuse. That report acknowledged the latest allegations implicating United Nations workers involved in the Ebola response and said an independent commission and other bodies were investigating the allegations. “I’m deeply concerned that such outrageous allegations continue to implicate United Nations personnel and pledge that we will redouble and spare no effort to address the underlying factors that harm those we seek to help,” said Mr. Guterres in the report. The UN report also noted that the coronavirus pandemic had deepened existing inequalities and exposed them to vulnerable situations to the increased risks of sexual exploitation and abuse.

