Russian doctors complete open-heart surgery as Tsarist-era hospital burns | Mighty 790 KFGO

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian doctors on Friday stayed at a Tsarist-era hospital in the country’s Far East to complete open-heart surgery after a fire broke out on the roof while they were operating.

Firefighters who took more than two hours to extinguish the blaze in Blagoveshchensk city said they used fans to keep the smoke out of the operating room and ran on a power cord to keep it supplied with electricity.

A team of eight doctors and nurses completed the operation in two hours before removing the patient to another location, the emergency ministry said.

“There is nothing else we could do. We had to save the person. We did everything at the highest level,” surgeon Valentin Filatov was quoted as saying by REN TV. He said it had been a by-pass heart operation.

The ministry said 128 people were immediately evacuated from the hospital as the fire broke out on the roof.

“The clinic was built more than a century ago, in 1907, and the fire spread like lightning through the wooden ceilings of the roof,” the ministry said.

No one was reported injured.

“A bow to doctors and firefighters,” said Vasiliy Orlov, the local regional governor.

