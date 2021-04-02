US, Iran say indirect talks on nuclear program will begin





State Department spokesman Ned Price called the resumption of negotiations, scheduled for Tuesday in Vienna, a healthy step forward. But Price added, these remain the first days and we do not anticipate immediate progress as there will be tough discussions ahead. Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal in 2015, opting for a campaign of maximum pressure on increased U.S. sanctions and other tough action. Iran responded by intensifying its uranium enrichment and building centrifuges, while maintaining its insistence that its nuclear development was for civilian rather than military purposes. Iran moves increased pressure on major world powers over sanctions by the Trump administration and increased tensions between U.S. allies and strategic partners in the Middle East. The agreement to start indirect talks came after the European Union helped mediate a virtual meeting of officials from Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and Iran, who remained in the agreement, known as the Joint General Action Plan. Price said in the coming weeks talks will be structured around working groups that the European Union was forming with the remaining participants in the agreement, including Iran. The key issues to be discussed are the nuclear steps that Iran will need to take in order to return to compliance with the JCPOA terms and the sanctions easing steps that the United States will need to take in order to return to compliance well, said Price. The United States, like Iran, said it did not envisage direct talks between the US and Iran now. Price said the United States remains open to that idea, however. In a tweet, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said the purpose of the Vienna session would be to quickly end sanctions lifting and nuclear measures for the choreographed lifting of all sanctions, followed by Iran lifting sanctions. Iranian state television quoted Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s nuclear negotiator in the virtual meeting, as saying during Friday’s discussions that any return from the US to the nuclear deal does not require any negotiations and the path is quite clear. The U.S. could return to the deal and stop breaking the law in the same way it withdrew from the deal and imposed illegal sanctions on Iran, Araghchi was quoted as saying. Russia’s ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said the impression is that we are on the right track, but the road ahead will not be easy and will require intensive efforts. Stakeholders seem to be ready for this. Any return to the United States would involve complications. Iran since the withdrawal of the US from the pact has consistently violated its restrictions, such as the amount of enriched uranium it can accumulate and the purity in which it can enrich it. Iran has said that before resuming compliance with the agreement, the US must return to its obligations by lifting sanctions. The International Atomic Energy Agency has said that over the past two years, Iran has amassed a lot of nuclear material and new capabilities and has used the time to hone its capabilities in these areas. The ultimate goal of the deal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, something it insists it does not want to do. Iran now has enough enriched uranium to make a bomb, but nowhere near the amount it had before the signing of the nuclear deal. As part of its continuing violations of the agreement Iran last month began restricting IAEA inspections at its nuclear facilities. Under a last-minute deal drafted during a trip to Tehran, however, some entrances were preserved. Under that interim agreement, Iran will not share footage of surveillance of its nuclear plants with the IAEA, but it has promised to store the tapes for three months. It will then hand them over to the Vienna-based UN atomic observer if granted sanctions relief. Otherwise, Iran has vowed to wipe out the tapes, narrowing the window to diplomatic progress. Associated Press writers Nasser Karimi from Tehran, Jon Gambrell from Dubai and Daria Litvinova from Moscow contributed to this report. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

