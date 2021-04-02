Another death was reported by Covid-19





Another person has died in Northern Ireland after having previously tested positive for Covid-19, the Stormonts Department of Health said. Earlier Friday, it was reported that more than 1,000 care home residents died with Covid-19 in the North. The Statistics and Research Agency of Northern Ireland reported that as of March 26, the deaths of 1,006 residents of care homes were linked to Covid-19. The figure included 770 deaths that occurred in care homes and a further 236 care home residents who died in hospital after being transferred there for treatment. Residents of care homes account for about 35 percent of Covid-19-related deaths in Northern Ireland, according to Nisra. The 13 fatalities that occurred in the week of March 20-26 brought to 2,908 the total number of coronavirus-related deaths. Nisra data provide a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19 than the number of deaths reported by the Stormonts Department of Health. Department statistics focus primarily on in-hospital deaths and include only people who have tested positive for the virus. Nisra gets its data from death certificates in which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death occurred or whether the patient tested positive. The statistics agency reports its Covid-19 data with a weekly delay. The department death toll was 2,108 on March 26th. Of the 2,908 deaths recorded from Nisra by March 26, 1,910 (66 percent) occurred in hospitals, 770 (27 percent) in care homes, 14 (0.5 percent) in hostels, and 214 (7 percent) in residential addresses. or other locations. In the week of March 20-26, 19 coronavirus-related deaths were officially registered in Northern Ireland, some of which occurred before that week as the deaths may take a number of days to register. without

