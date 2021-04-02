International
Build on Pangong Lake retreat, detach at other points: India tells China
India on Friday urged China to advance the process of disengaging the two countries’ front line forces at all points of friction on the Current Control Line (LAC) to build on the withdrawal of troops to Lake Pangong, the spokesman said. of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Arindam Bagchi a regular press conference.
India and China completed the weakening of troops and the withdrawal of armor and artillery units from the northern and southern shores of Lake Pangong in February, but were unable to make progress on secession at other points of friction in subsequent military and diplomatic talks.
During a telephone conversation on February 26, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi agreed to set up a hotline but were unable to find common ground on ways to move the de jure process forward. escalation.
like [Jaishankar] had stressed to the Chinese foreign minister, an extension of the situation is not in the interest of either party. Therefore, we hope the Chinese side will work with us to ensure that the secession in the remaining areas is completed as soon as possible, Bagchi said.
Detachment at the remaining points of friction will allow both sides to consider de-escalating forces in eastern Ladakh, as only this will lead to the restoration of peace and tranquility and provide conditions for the advancement of our bilateral relationship. , he added.
Read also: Must have proper understanding – MEA on US report on human rights
The disengagement of the front line troops around Pangong Lake was followed by the 10th meeting of senior military commanders on February 20, the phone call between Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart on February 26, and a virtual meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border issues on 12 March.
There is a consensus that both sides must now quickly resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, Bagchi said.
The detachment at Lake Pangong was an important step forward and provided a good basis for resolving other remaining issues along the LAC, he said.
At meetings of senior military commanders and the WMCC, the two sides had a detailed exchange of views on the remaining issues and they continue to be in touch through military and diplomatic channels, Bagchi said.
China has suggested that the two countries should normalize relations in other areas by setting aside the blockade on the LAC, which began in May last year and resulted in the first fatalities in a border clash since 1975. Twenty Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops were killed in a clash in the Galwan Valley last June.
Jaishankar has made it clear that progress in bilateral ties is linked to complete disconnection at all points of friction in the LAC. He also said that peace and tranquility in the border areas is the essential basis for the development of bilateral relations and both sides should work for the early resolution of the remaining issues.
Sameer Patil, a member for international security studies at Gateway House, said he envisioned more moves and counter-moves from India and China, and even requests from Beijing, on how to proceed with the secession process.
China will seek to assess the response of other countries such as the US to secession in Lake Pangong and assess whether it is being seen as a tactical retreat or a concession in the territorial dispute. The fact that the Framework Leaders Summit was held after the break-up will also be a determining factor for Chinese behavior. These factors will shape China’s understanding of how to move forward on this issue, he said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]