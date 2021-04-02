Build on Pangong Lake retreat, detach at other points: India tells China

India on Friday urged China to advance the process of disengaging the two countries’ front line forces at all points of friction on the Current Control Line (LAC) to build on the withdrawal of troops to Lake Pangong, the spokesman said. of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Arindam Bagchi a regular press conference.

India and China completed the weakening of troops and the withdrawal of armor and artillery units from the northern and southern shores of Lake Pangong in February, but were unable to make progress on secession at other points of friction in subsequent military and diplomatic talks.

During a telephone conversation on February 26, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi agreed to set up a hotline but were unable to find common ground on ways to move the de jure process forward. escalation.

like [Jaishankar] had stressed to the Chinese foreign minister, an extension of the situation is not in the interest of either party. Therefore, we hope the Chinese side will work with us to ensure that the secession in the remaining areas is completed as soon as possible, Bagchi said.

Detachment at the remaining points of friction will allow both sides to consider de-escalating forces in eastern Ladakh, as only this will lead to the restoration of peace and tranquility and provide conditions for the advancement of our bilateral relationship. , he added.

Read also: Must have proper understanding – MEA on US report on human rights

The disengagement of the front line troops around Pangong Lake was followed by the 10th meeting of senior military commanders on February 20, the phone call between Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart on February 26, and a virtual meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border issues on 12 March.

There is a consensus that both sides must now quickly resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, Bagchi said.

The detachment at Lake Pangong was an important step forward and provided a good basis for resolving other remaining issues along the LAC, he said.

At meetings of senior military commanders and the WMCC, the two sides had a detailed exchange of views on the remaining issues and they continue to be in touch through military and diplomatic channels, Bagchi said.

China has suggested that the two countries should normalize relations in other areas by setting aside the blockade on the LAC, which began in May last year and resulted in the first fatalities in a border clash since 1975. Twenty Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops were killed in a clash in the Galwan Valley last June.

Jaishankar has made it clear that progress in bilateral ties is linked to complete disconnection at all points of friction in the LAC. He also said that peace and tranquility in the border areas is the essential basis for the development of bilateral relations and both sides should work for the early resolution of the remaining issues.

Sameer Patil, a member for international security studies at Gateway House, said he envisioned more moves and counter-moves from India and China, and even requests from Beijing, on how to proceed with the secession process.

China will seek to assess the response of other countries such as the US to secession in Lake Pangong and assess whether it is being seen as a tactical retreat or a concession in the territorial dispute. The fact that the Framework Leaders Summit was held after the break-up will also be a determining factor for Chinese behavior. These factors will shape China’s understanding of how to move forward on this issue, he said.