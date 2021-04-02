LIVE: Maharashtra registers 47,827 new Covid-19 cases, 202 victims





April 02.2021 09:05 PM IS Uddhav Thackeray warns of blockade in Maharashtra if no alternative is found in next two days I’m not announcing the block, but I warn about it. “If no alternative to the block is found in the next two days we will have to make a decision,” said CM Uddhav Thackeray, adding that restrictions will be placed on festivals this year as well. April 02.2021 09:02 PM IS Hospital beds to be full, lack of oxygen: CM warns as Covid-19 rises One of the districts is facing a lack of oxygen beds, fans. “If the current increase in Covid cases continues, the hospital beds will be full, there may also be a lack of oxygen,” says CM Uddhav Thackeray. April 02.2021 08:58 PM IS Stricter Covid-19 brakes to be installed from Saturday or Sunday: Thackeray We have been stuck in situation 22. The stalemate leads to economic crisis. It is also necessary to take to the streets to help health care workers and patients and not to object to the blockage. Stricter restraints will be imposed from tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, said the Prime Minister of Maharashtra. “I will discuss with experts from different fields in the next two days to find alternatives to blocking.” April 02.2021 08:52 PM IS Maharashtra CM demands positive response from all parties to its closure request Maharashtra tops the vaccination table with more than 65 lakh people inoculated so far. All parties in the state must respond positively to my request when it comes to blocking. April 02.2021 08:47 PM IS There may be a shortage of healthcare infrastructure in the next 15-20 days, says Uddhav Thackeray on growing Covid The Prime Minister informed that the number of beds has increased to 3.75 lakh beds from 8,000-10,000 during the times before Covid. At the end of January Mumbai was reporting 350 patients per day, which has now risen to 8,500 per day today. Next may be the lack of healthcare infrastructure in the next 15-20 days, Thackeray added, questioning the availability of doctors and healthcare workers. April 02.2021 08:42 PM IS Blocking is still an option, says Maharashtra CM There is still the possibility of a complete blockade to address the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic, the prime minister said during the speech. “We lowered the guards late, the crowd witnessed at wedding ceremonies and public places,” he added. April 02.2021 08:39 PM IS Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says second wave Covid-19 is tougher than first Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressing the citizens of the state said, today we have increased the capacity of the tests to 182,000 per day with the help of 500 laboratories and the capacity will increase to 250,000 in the coming days. April 02.2021 08:34 PM IS Mumbai reports a record high of 8,832 Covid-19 cases per day; 20 deaths April 02.2021 08:09 PM IS 8 cases of type N440K Covid-19 found in Chhattisgarh to date 8 cases of type N440K Covid-19 found in the state, so far. Yesterday, the State reported 4,617 new cases, the highest so far. About 3000 ICU beds and oxygen available in private and government hospitals. We want to keep the target of vaccinating more than 2 lakh people every day, health minister Chhattisgarh told ANI. April 02.2021 07:45 PM IS Tamil Nadu reports 3,290 new Covid-19 cases Tamil Nadu reports 3,290 new Covid-19 cases, 1,715 recoveries and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours. April 02.2021 07:22 PM IS Karnataka registers 4,991 new Covid-19 cases Karnataka reports 4991 new Covid-19 cases, 1631 downloads and 6 deaths today. April 02.2021 07:02 PM IS Chandigarh reports 287 new Covid-19 cases, totaling over 27,000 Chandigarh reports 287 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of cases to 27,543. April 02.2021 06:48 PM IS Kerala reports 2,506 new Covid-19 cases Kerala reports 2506 new Covid-19 cases today. Number of active cases at 26,407; so far 10,98,526 patients have recovered. APRIL 02, 2021 06:10 PM IS Maharashtra: Nagpur reports 4,108 new Covid-19 cases Nagpur District reported 4108 new Covid-19 cases, 3214 recurrences and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Nagpur Civil Surgeon, ANI reported. APRIL 02, 2021 05:44 PM IS Andhra Pradesh reports 1,288 new Covid-19 cases Andhra Pradesh reports 1288 new Covid-19 cases, 610 recoveries and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours. April 02.2021 05:09 PM IS Delhi reports 3,583 new Covid-19 cases, CM says is the fourth wave In recent days, Covid-19 cases in Delhi have increased. 3,583 new cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. This increase in cases is now the fourth wave. We are taking all possible measures, there is no need to worry, said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. April 02.2021 IS 05:06 PM Delhi CM holds meeting with Health Minister Jain, other officials on Covid-19 flood April 02.2021 is 04:45 PM TV actor Rupali Ganguly tests positively for Covid-19 TV actor Rupali Ganguly, known for appearing in shows such as “Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai”, “Sanjivani” and “Bigg Boss”, on Friday said she has come out positive for Covid-19 and is under quarantine, the PTI reported. April 02.2021 04:16 PM IS Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot expresses concern over the increase in Covid-19 cases Rajasthan Prime Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday expressed concern about the growing number of coronavirus cases in the state, saying most people infected in the second wave of the disease spread are being found asymptomatic, the PTI reported. April 02.2021 IS 03:52 PM Madhya Pradesh: 2 reserved for spreading confusion over Covid-19 vaccination Police here have registered a violation against two unidentified persons for allegedly spreading confusion over the Covid-19 vaccination on a social networking platform, an official said Friday, the PTI reported. April 02.2021 IS 03:04 PM The second wave of Covid-19 in India may reach its peak by mid-April: Scientists Scientists have predicted using a mathematical model that the second wave of the nationwide Covid-19 pandemic could peak by mid-April, after which infections could see a steep decline by the end of May, the PTI reports. . April 02.2021 02:12 PM IS Robert Vadra tests Covid positive, Priyanka Gandhi goes into isolation April 02.2021 01:53 PM IS Maharashtra CM to address state people tonight, says Mumbai mayor Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray to address state officials today at 8:30 pm: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar April 02.2021 01:51 PM IS The commissioner of the Pune division announces the stopping time 12 hours A 12-hour night curfew from 6 to 6 in Pune from tomorrow, April 3rd. The situation will be reviewed next Friday. Bars, hotels, restaurants stay closed for 7 days, only home delivery will be allowed: Pune division commissioner April 02.2021 01:23 PM IS 8 countries / UT contributed with 81.25% of new cases Covid-19: Ministry of Health Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi and UP have shown a huge increase in new daily Covid-19 issues; account for 81.25% of new cases reported in the last 24 hours (81,466): ministry of health April 02.2021 01:21 PM IS No new deaths in 12 states / UT in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health 12 states / UT reported no deaths in the last 24 hours; Odisha, Ladakh, Daman & Diu & Dadra & Nagar, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh: Ministry of Health April 02.2021 12:56 PM IS Lockdown reported on Chhattisgarh Durg Following the increase in cases in Covid-19, the district collector in Durg, Chhattisgarh, announced the blockade in the district from April 6 to April 14, officials said on Friday. APRIL 02, 2021 12:28 PM IS Puducherry records 213 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death Puducherry reported 213 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours as one more patient succumbed to the virus bringing the number to 684, a senior health department official said Friday. April 02.2021 12:05 PM IS Puducherry LG receives the first Covid-19 vaccine Puducherry LG Tamilisai Soundararajan receives first vaccine vaccine Covid-19 Rajiv Gandhi Government of Women and Children’s Hospital, Puducherry. APRIL 02, 2021 11:36 AM ISSHT Over 245 million samples tested for Covid-19: ICMR 245,912,587 samples tested for Covid-19 as of April 1, 2021, says the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR). APRIL 02, 2021 11:03 AM ISSHT Brazil registers more than 91,000 new Covid-19 cases Brazil recorded 91,097 new Covid-19 infections and 3,769 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing its nationwide elevation to 12,839,844 and 325,284, respectively, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday. APRIL 02, 2021 10:51 AM ISSHT Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair the summit Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray to chair a summit with officials on Friday, on the Covid-19 situation in the state. APRIL 02, 2021 10:15 AM ISSHT 965 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths in Telangana Telangana recorded 965 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the highest peak this year, and five deaths. The number of infections reaches 309,741 while the number of deaths reaches 1,706. APRIL 02, 2021 09:55 AM ISSHT India’s Covid-19 recovers the top 11.5 million India’s Covid-19 recoveries reach 11,525,039 with 50,356 more recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases increase to 614,696, up to 30,641. APRIL 02, 2021 09:33 AM ISSHT India registers 81,466 new Covid-19 cases and 469 deaths India registers 81,466 new Covid-19 cases as their number reaches 12,303,131. The death toll reaches 163,396 with 469 more related casualties. 9,136 more cases than the day before. APRIL 02, 2021 09:20 AM ISSHT Over 68 million Covid-19 vaccines to date, says the health ministry 3,671,242 vaccinations for Covid-19 made on 1 April. A total of 68,789,138 vaccines made to date: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MSHFW) APRIL 02, 2021 08:58 AM ISSHT No new cases of Covid-19 in Queensland, Australia The Australian state of Queensland, which is battling a small Covid-19 explosion, did not register any new cases on Friday, a day after a three-day premature blockade was lifted in the state capital Brisbane. Authorities managed to contain the spread of the virus which quickly increased to 18 cases. APRIL 02, 2021 08:35 AM ISSHT Crowds gather in Mumbai Dadar, despite the city’s record growth The first crowds at the Dadar vegetable market in Mumbai on Friday morning. APRIL 02, 2021 08:14 AM ISSHT France records over 50,000 new Covid-19 cases, 308 deaths France registers over 50,000 new cases of Covid-19 for the second day in a row as 50,659 fresh infections bring the national number to 4,695,082. The death toll rises to 69,904 with 308 new victims. APR 02, 2021 07:47 AM ISSHT Newborn twins test Covid-19 positive in Vadodara, Gujarat Gujarat: The newborn twins tested positive # COVID-19 in Vadodara “The twins were brought in 15 days after they were born with severe diarrhea and dehydration. They came out positive, but they are better now. They have not been released yet,” said Dr Iyer, Director of the Department of Pediatrics, SSG Hospital (01.04) pic.twitter.com/vvg1Mzl6U7 – ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021 Newborn twins in Guadjara Covid-19 Gujarat positive test 15 days after birth, better now: Doctor APRIL 02, 2021 07:23 AM ISSHT 9 new Covid-19 cases in China China reported nine new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, up from 16 the day before. Figure at 90,226 while the number of deaths unchanged at 4,636.







