‘Overpaid’ nurses in Wales call for 12.5% ​​pay rise

Top Welsh nurses are calling for a 12.5% ​​pay rise to reflect the growing complexity of their skills and workload.

Helen Whyley, director of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Wales, said the pay rise would also help entice more people to work in the profession in the years to come.

She described the 1% increase in cross-border lawyers in England as “compassionate and disappointingly bitter” and urged the Welsh Government to give a “firm commitment” on fair pay.



(Image: RCN Wales)



“The nursing staff has grown to care for the people of Wales like never before during this pandemic, but the truth is that they were managing strong pressures long before the arrival of Covid-19,” she said.

“Over the past year those pressures have reached the breaking point. Since last March many people have made the last professional sacrifice: losing their lives.

“More registered nurses are needed in Wales, reflected in the significant number of job vacancies. But nursing staff are overworked and unpaid because their salaries have not kept pace with inflation and living costs. to the point that they are worse today than they were 10 years ago.

“With many families placed under a serious financial burden, some nursing staff now have to use food banks.

“Nurses need a pay raise. They deserve to be adequately rewarded for their skills and expertise with a salary that reflects the importance of their complex work. The next Welsh Government should take the assessment and support of the profession seriously. in the short and long term.

“Without a significant and substantial salary increase, experienced nurses will continue to leave and the profession will be less attractive to the next generation.”

The RCN Nursing Route Campaign aims to provide a fully funded 12.5% ​​pay increase for all NHS Nursing staff across the UK.

“Our campaign is about recognizing and promoting the complexity of skills, responsibilities and expertise demonstrated daily by nurses and health care support workers. It is about ensuring that our profession can reach safe levels of staff from countries. cheap nursing, “Ms. Whyley added.

“We engaged extensively with our members before we reached the 12.5% ​​figure, asking key questions about salary expectations and what nurses want for the future of their profession. We also did the public and were not surprised when we found overwhelming public support for an increase in nursing pay.

“Our elected and named RCN boards and committees reviewed these responses and took into account the economic and political context as well as labor market issues to reach our wage claim.”

Payment is usually made through the NHS Payment Review Body (PRH) which makes recommendations to UK governments after receiving evidence from unions such as RCNs, employers and governments. But ultimately paying for the NHS is a political decision.



Ms Whyley added: “It remains to be seen what the NHS payment will look like across the UK. Earlier in March it was announced that a 1% increase was being advocated in England because that was all the government could afford. This is merciful and bitterly disappointing. The UK Government is far from in danger of contact with nursing staff, NHS staff and the public.

“Scotland has decided not to use the PRB process and has tabled an offer that would see staff in pay groups one through seven getting at least 4%, with staff earning less than 25,000 in 2020- 21 receiving a minimum increase of 1,000 in 2021-22 an increase of 5.4% for the highest paid.

“Those at the highest pay points will receive an increase of 800. We will consult with RCN members in Scotland about this offer.”

On March 17 the Welsh Government announced that the NHS and social care staff would receive a single reward for their work during the pandemic. Most people will receive 500 after taxes and national insurance deductions.

“This is not the substantial and substantial wage increase we have been asking for. We need the Welsh Government to make a firm commitment to fair pay for nursing, addressing over 1,600 vacancies in Wales, encouraging nurses to stay in the profession and providing excellent patient care, ”she added.

“Government responses in all nations will provide a true indication of how much those nurses value in the NHS and in the independent sector. After years of inadequate support for greater health and care power the UK governments have a chance to make the right choice “



(Image: Rob Browne)



The mother of two Rhian Bethell, a senior staff nurse from Merthyr Tydfil, contracted Covid-19 a year ago and was forced to spend time away from her children, even missing her daughter’s fourth birthday.

The 34-year-old, who performs both NHS and agency work, said a pay rise for nurses is essential to help many pay money.

“Everyone I know works overtime or extra shifts. How can you make a living, work 50 hours a week and be there for your children and family? You just can’t. It’s practically impossible.

“Nurses have been lagging behind for so long. We have to be paid according to our responsibilities.”

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said last month that the Welsh government “had not tried to set a ceiling” on any proposed wage increases.

“We are waiting to see the result of the payroll review body and we expect to publish the evidence we have provided to this payroll review body in the very near future,” he said.

To join the RCN campaign for fair pay visits https://votefornursing.cymru/pay/.