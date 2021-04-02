Shopping Mall Owners Want Mumbai Locals Restricted As Covid Cases Raised | 10 points





Amid ongoing discussions of what could be closed to control the spread of Covud-19 infection in Mumbai, Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the people of Maharashtra on Friday. The state government, ready to impose a blockade immediately, earlier said the situation would be reviewed from time to time, while district authorities could take appropriate measures in the country. The Pune district on Friday announced stricter restrictions requiring dining, shopping malls, movie theaters and religious sites to remain closed for the next seven days. Here’s all you need to know about the current situation and limitations of Covid-19 Maharashtra is reporting the highest number of daily cases, daily deaths and also has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases. The Labor District has 64,599 active cases, which is the highest in the country. > Over 50 percent of active Covid-19 cases are in Maharashtra. > In Mumbai, shopping malls are resisting the idea of ​​blocking. The Indian Malls Association said malls take up only 1 per cent of the floating population and most people are found on local trains and markets, the PTI reported. > Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has hinted that some restrictions may be imposed, including that of the Mumbai natives curtain. “Train travel can be limited to essential services staff only as in the past,” the mayor told the PTI news agency. > The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is divided over the need for another blockade. Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday joined a silent protest by hotel owners. > Nagpur District, which was under blockade until March 31, recorded 4,108 Covid-19 cases on Friday. > In February and March, several schools in Maharashtra districts, including Palghar, Latur, emerged as hotspots. > The current situation in Maharashtra is worse than what was seen during the first peak of the pandemic in 2020. > Although mutant states of the virus have been found in the state, the Center has ruled out any link between mutants and hypertension in Covid-19 cases. Failure to wear a mask, the rules of social distance, in general, are blamed for the increase. > It is unlikely that there will be another blockage, but as Thackeray previously requested to be prepared for connection-like restrictions, it is likely that stricter curbs across the country. (With the entrances of the Agency)

