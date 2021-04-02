Cold but sunny on Good Friday in south-central Kentucky





BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – After a cold Thursday, we see slightly warmer conditions arriving Friday afternoon as sunshine continues on to Kentucky in south-center as we head for the holiday weekend! Temperatures are rising as we head for the holiday weekend! (WBKO) High pressure is concentrated in the Great Lakes / Midwest and is to blame for the explosion of cold air throughout the region! Fortunately, it is giving dry air that will last for the next few days! Cold air on Good Friday morning will be enough for strong freezing conditions (low temperatures below 28 degrees). Good Friday will remain cold as high temperatures will only reach the upper 40s and lower 50s, but we stay sunny during the day with light northeast winds. Keep the plants indoors or covered as we have another night in maintaining the freezing conditions. Overnight landings on Friday to Saturday will fall between the 20s and lower 30s with clear skies, which will allow freezing / freezing conditions to continue today. Saturday morning will be cold, but we have a south wind along with sunlight as the high pressure slides east. This will allow temperatures to rise in the upper 50s and lower 60s during the day! Saturday night there will be (mostly) no problem with cold conditions as the lows will be in the mid 30s. Rural spots and low valleys can still reach near-freezing conditions, so keeping the plants overnight may not be a bad idea especially towards the north of Bowling Green. Easter Sunday will have an even warmer air as southwest winds will push us into more seasonal conditions with high temperatures going into the mid 60s with constant sunlight! Any Easter activity outside will have no problems as the winds will be quite light – just don’t forget sunglasses and sunscreens if you are going to be out for a long period of time! Looking forward to next week, Mother Nature quickly moves away from the cold air mass and gives the region a dose of mid / late spring conditions as achievements will be in the mid-70s with continuous sunshine for Monday and Tuesday ! A low pressure system moves west and can deliver several stray showers overnight Tuesday through early Wednesday. On Wednesday afternoon we may also see some isolated rain and possible storms, but temperatures will not be affected as we have wind gusts in the southwest. More storms move through Thursday and some may be on the stronger side – keep a close eye on this model and you bring details as they become available. At the end of next week on the following weekend, temperatures will be closer to normal once a slightly drier model returns to the region. Stay tuned with 13 News for the latest weather, weather and forecast updates on the WBKO First Alert Weather app! Bowling Green 3-Day Forecast: ** Freezing notice from April 2 at 11:00 to April 3 at 9 am ** Good Friday: Sunny and cold. High 52. Low 29. Wind NE at 7 mph. SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 63. Low 39. Wind speeds of 8 mph. Easter Sunday: Sunny and warm. High 69. Low 44. SW winds with speed 9 mph. Bowling Green Climate Information Friday: High Record Today: 88 (1946) Low Record Today: 23 (1924) Normal High: 66 Lower Normal: 42 Sunrise: 6:30 p.m. Sunset: 7:09 p.m. Health and allergies: Air quality: Good (Ozone count: 28 / Small particulate matter: 24) UV Index: High (6 – Sunburn time if not protected: 40 minutes) Pollen Number: High (8.3 – Tree) Mold count: low (1474 Number of mold spores) Thursday Climate Information for Bowling Green: Height of yesterday: 47 Low days: 32 Yesterday’s rainfall: 0.00 Monthly forecast: 0.00 (-0.13) Annual precipitation: 17.48 (+5.37) Yesterday’s snowfall: 0.0 Seasonal snowfall: 8.8 Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos