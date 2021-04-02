International
Get the job done, clear the world of deadly landmines, urges UN chief |
In one MeSSAge reminding International Mine Awareness and Mine Action Assistance Day, marked annually on April 4, Secretary General Antnio Guterres appealed to all nations that have not yet acceded to Convention against the Prohibition of Mines against Personnel to do so without delay.
Minefields disrupt education, making it more difficult for children to go to school.
Although COVID-19 made our job harder, we have persevered through our partnerships. Persistence always leads to progress.# 3PMA # IMAD2021 pic.twitter.com/OskABMkdtz
– UNMAS (@UNMAS) April 2, 2021
Since opening for signature in 1997, over 160 States are now parties to the treaty, officially known as Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Collection, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and their Destruction.
We sometimes make progress in clearing mines just to see it rolled back, Mr Guterres said, stressing that we cannot simply content ourselves with advocacy and campaigning to raise awareness of the dangers posed by landmines.
The Charter of the United Nations calls on us to complete the work: to monitor, clean and destroy these deadly devices, stressed the UN chief.
In addition to the indiscriminate killing and mutilation of thousands around the world, landmines, explosive remnants of war, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) hinder social and economic development, keep farmers off their fields, close schools, hinder reconstruction, and block distribution. safe humanitarian aid.
Children are at higher risk of serious injury and death as they often mistake deadly explosives for toys.
A mine can destroy a community
James Bond actor Daniel Craig, who is KB Global Advocate for the Elimination of Mining and Explosive Hazards, also highlighted the risks.
A landmine can destroy a community: kill a father, a mother and very often a child, he said.
Mr Craig went on to note that in addition to the new explosive pollution due to ongoing conflicts, there is an old pollution in places where the fighting stopped decades ago.
For example, landmines and explosive pollution still pollute large parts of Viet Nam, where the war officially ended more than 45 years ago, while in Syria the ten-year conflict not only killed thousands and displaced millions, but also resulted in thousands. our new pollution.
The fighting must stop. Permission must begin diligently and on a scale, Mr. Craig urged.
Photo by KB / Mark Garten
Let’s stay focused
The UN Global Advocate also called on everyone to do everything you can, in whatever position you hold, to achieve the vision of a world where individuals and communities live in safe homes, in safe land, in safe environments.
Let us stay focused, he urged, urging nations to keep their eyes on the ultimate goal of liberating the world from landmines and the explosive remnants of war.
Mr. Craig also praised those who work around the world, over COVID-19 pandemic to clear and destroy hundreds of thousands of explosives in 2020, from landmines, to improvised explosive devices and improvised explosive devices.
