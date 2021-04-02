One million Tennessee vaccinated against Covid-19





NASHVILLE, Tennis Tennessee Department of Health reported that one million people in the state have been vaccinated against COVID-19. “We celebrate this milestone and look forward to seeing this increase as the vaccine is more available,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey. “The hard work and dedication of our local health departments and vaccine partners across the country have helped us reach this milestone in our fight against COVID-19.” In one release on Thursday, the department said 22 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Half of the population over the age of 60 and two-thirds of those over the age of 70 have received at least one dose. Figures are also improving in unsolicited communities. The health department said the percentage of Hispanics who had received a dose of the vaccine went from less than four percent to 12.9 percent in one month. In the Black community, that number went from five percent to 15 percent in the same time frame. Piercey said the numbers show Tennessee is heading in the right direction. “We are encouraged that Tennessee is increasing attraction especially among our elderly, minorities and our unsolicited populations,” Piercey said. “At this point in the opening of vaccines, we are committed to using everyone if they decide to get a vaccine at a health department, a pharmacy or an provider office.” The news comes as the Biden administration prepares to open a mass vaccination site at the Pipkin building in Memphis. The site will operate 12 hours a day, seven days a week, with the ability to vaccinate 3,000 people daily. The designation means that Shelby County is seeing a huge influx of vaccines. The federal government will have 21,000 vaccines available each week through FEMA. These doses will be in addition to those assigned to Memphis through the state of Tennessee. state reports that 24.7 percent of Shelby County residents, or 347,754 people, have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Next week, the city of Memphis expects to have more than 50,000 vaccine appointments available. If all goes according to plan, 63,000 people will be fully vaccinated by the end of six weeks. Register to get the vaccine, Click here.



