Weather NJ: Easter Sunday forecast looks good enough, but another winter freeze to hit





Ready for another winter flavor in early spring? After a cold Friday morning, with temperatures passing between the mid-20s and 30s around dawn, New Jersey faces another blast of cold air Saturday morning, according to forecasters from National Weather Service. Saturday morning discounts are expected to drop to 23 degrees at Sussex Airport in Sussex County, 25 degrees in the Morristown area and 26 degrees in Trenton and Atlantic City. At Newark Liberty International Airport, mercury fell to 28 degrees early Friday morning, setting a record daily low for April 2, the weather service said. On Saturday, the low forecast in Newark is 28 degrees, and the record low is 24, set in 1954. Even if no other record is set, Saturday morning temperatures will be about 10 degrees colder than normal for early April. The good news: Forecasters say Saturday afternoon temperatures will keep warm until the mid-1950s, under a mostly sunny sky. And despite a cold Easter Sunday morning, it will warm up in the upper 50s to the lower 60s in the afternoon, with partly sunny skies. Cold temperatures will last in the New Jersey region on Friday and Saturday mornings. But forecasters say a nice warm-up will follow.AccuWeather A light wind will start Sunday afternoon in most areas of New Jersey, but eruptions in the Newark area can reach up to 21 miles per hour, the weather service said. This is something to keep in mind if you are planning an outdoor Easter party or Easter egg hunt. Looking ahead, forecasters are calling for beautiful spring weather on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with mostly sunny skies and mid-60s mid-day arrivals every day. Then there is the threat of rain on Thursday. ALSO: The 2021 hurricane season may be active again, with 16 to 20 storms forecast Newark Liberty International Airport tied its record low temperature for April 2, when Mercury fell to 28 degrees on Friday morning.National Weather Service Thank you for counting on us to provide local weather news you can trust. Please consider support NJ.com with a voluntary consent. Len Melisurgo can be reached at [email protected].

