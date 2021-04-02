Myanmar junta orders internet shutdown as more pro-democracy protesters arrested





Pro-democracy demonstrators have continuously filled the streets across the country for nearly two months in protest after the military overthrew the government elected for election fraud allegations and installed a ruling junta.

The army has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown. At least 543 people have been killed by junta forces, according to the Bar Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP) advocacy group.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Friday that the junta also had “ hundreds of people disappeared by force “- including politicians, election officials, journalists, activists and protesters – since the February 1 coup.

At least 2,751 people, including journalists, protesters, activists, government officials, trade unionists, writers, students, civilians and even children, have been arrested, often in night raids, according to the AAPP.

On Friday, most Myanmar citizens woke up without internet access after telecommunications companies received instructions from the Ministry of Transport and Communications to stop broadband wireless internet services. Telecommunications company Ooredoo customers received text messages the night before saying wireless services would be shut down until further notice. The directive was dated April 1st. A majority of customers in Myanmar connect to the internet through wireless data services and the move will only allow those with physical connections to access the internet. Mobile data is also off for the 19th day, according to Netblocks internet monitor. CNN has contacted the Myanmar military for comment in shutting down wireless internet. As the military suppresses the flow of information, dozens of journalists have been arrested by security forces, according to the UN, and so have citizens who have spoken to the media, according to reports. A CNN team spoke to residents Friday as they visited a mall in Yangon’s Insein neighborhood. CNN is in Myanmar with the permission of the military and is being escorted by the military, including during a market visit. Two women were subsequently arrested, according to a report from local sale The Irrawaddy. The report included an eyewitness account that a woman was seen talking to the CNN team. Uncleshte unclear from that account whether that woman was among those arrested immediately after. An improvised anti-regime protest erupted while the team was present, his report added. Numerous unverified reports posted on social media said at least two people had been taken by security forces after speaking with the CNN team. CNN has contacted the Myanmar military to comment on the reported arrests. At its last conference, the AAPP said it could confirm the location of “only a handful” of recent arrests it had identified. Co-chairs of the United Nations Friends of Journalists Group on Thursday issued a statement expressing “deep concern at the attacks on the right to freedom of thought and expression and the situation of journalists and media workers in Myanmar and strongly condemning their harassment, arbitrary arrests and detentions, as well as the protection of human rights defenders human and other members of civil society “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos