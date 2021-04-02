International
Chronicles of Cordoba: World News
Recently, a book by Paulette Jiles entitled News of the World became a movie. Set in the 1870s, his story is an elderly Civil War veteran who travels through Texas reading excerpts from newspapers around the world to audiences overwhelmed by unknown events.
The admission fee for readings is a very small coin, and Captain Jason Kidd, played by Tom Hanks, is also somehow assigned to return a new orphan captured by Kiowa attackers to her closest relatives. .
If you haven’t read the book or seen the movie, I recommend both because they present Jiles and Hanks at best and to make it interesting, the book and movie adaptation ends somewhat differently.
Captain Kidd went out of his way to find topics that would fascinate his audience, and surprisingly, he would be delighted to have read about the latest events that still seem unusual today and would have his listeners asking and asking.
Take, for example, the large container ship that was placed indirectly in the Suez Canal after it crashed on March 23, 2021, stopping traffic on one of the busiest waterways in the world.
A quick trivia question: Could Captain Kidd have included news about the Suez Canal in his readings?
The answer is yes. Planning for the 120-mile crossing began in 1859 and was officially opened in November 1869. The project was opposed by the British government and the work was done by the Suez Canal Company in an agreement between the French and the Egyptians.
One hundred and 52 years later, the Suez Canal has undoubtedly been world news.
Online and print news sources showed a Lilliputian excavator that appears to have come fresh from the Wilson Constructions yard here in Cordova trying to dig the 1,300-meter Ever-given arc, which crashed into a narrow roadside.
The disaster was blamed on strong winds and low visibility due to the dust storm.
It turns out that the given Ever is twice as long as the canal is wide and attracts almost 52 meters. The canal is 82 meters deep in the middle, but quickly becomes shallower on both sides, going to 49 meters, then 35 feet, even less than the one at the edges.
Fortunately, the massive ship was successfully towed on Monday, March 29th. A combination of clearing, high tide and a pair of large marine tugboats did the trick.
Meanwhile, the state of Alaska has come up with its own news story that has also likely fascinated Captain Kidd and his listeners. After all, the Alaska acquisition, named Sewards Folly after William Seward, the U.S. Secretary of State who led the acquisition, took place in 1867, while Kidd was just beginning his tours.
It seems that the Alaska Maritime Highway System, which seems to have a constant shortage of ships to maintain proper ferry service across the state, is considering sinking one of its ferries that strangely reflects the management status of this service such vital transport to many isolated cities, including Cordoba.
The Alaska Department of Transportation is discussing whether to destroy the Malaspina ferry, one of the states’ oldest ships, to become an artificial reef. The ship has been moored in Ketchikan since 2019 due to lack of maintenance funding, but still costs the state about $ 450,000 in maintenance per year.
Drowning it to become a reef would first require cleaning at a cost of between $ 500,000 and $ 1 million, but the state has found that there is very little interest in it in the scrap market, which is full of cruise ships. unused.
Somehow all this grounding and sinking reminds me of my dad Don Shellhorn and his Boston Whale 13.5 feet. After he and Mom retired from Shellhorns Clothing in the 1970s, they spent most of the summer and fall descending Alaganik Slough into our duck cabin at Pete Dahl.
Dad was frustrated with the load limit of his 14-foot Quachita metal, so instead he bought this smaller Fiberglas craft, which just happened to come with a guarantee it was unsinkable. I’m sure his first friend liked this.
To inspire the contents from the overload, the father actually climbed a red cargo line on the side of the hull, but of course ignored it when he launched the ship to Alaganik Landing. It was unsinkable, wasn’t it? So if he had free board, it would be good to go.
Once on the step, which often required Mom to step over the bow to reach, Balenari performed well. But with a dual V-shaped hull, it attracted more water than its flat-bottomed predecessor.
When the Captain ran on a strip of sand at top speed in the upper Pete Dahl Slough, the craftsman came to a sudden stop, with water overflowing to fill the entire boat.
Cardboard boxes and plastic loads loaded with supplies went navigating down the site. The father lit his pipe; then he and mother conditioned Balenari, making it much easier. They pulled him off the bar and sat in the cockpit, just in time to watch their cargo float up in the next tide.
Fortunately, the overload of 18,300 containers on board the Ever Given was not necessary to relocate it again.
Ah, if only Captain Kidd could have seen a crystal ball.
I’m sure he would have included the story of a ship blocking the Suez Canal and a state sinking one of his ferries, in the News of the World.
And to tantalize the Texans who used to lose their cattle and wagons trying to cross rivers swollen by sudden storms, they even added a river boat that was sinking in the Pete Dahl Slough.
picture credit
