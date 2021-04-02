Gov. Reynolds signs into law the controversial Iowa gun bill





DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a bill to end the Iowans’ request for permission to buy a weapon. according to KCCI in Des Moines. House File 756 eliminates the requirement for a permit to purchase a pistol, but federal background checks will still be required by licensed dealers. Reynolds issued the following statement after the legislation was signed: Today I signed legislation protecting the 2nd Amendment rights of citizens who obey Iowa law while still preventing the sale of firearms to criminals and other dangerous individuals. This law also takes greater steps to inform law enforcement about a mental illness of individuals by helping firearms not end up in the wrong hands. We will never be able to outlaw or prevent every single bad actor from taking up arms, but what we can do is ensure that law-abiding citizens have full access to their rights. their constitutional by keeping the Iowans safe. The bill eliminates federal background checks on person-to-person gun sales. Before the law was signed, supporters said it would make traders more cautious, but opponents of the bills disagreed. This language is absurd, in my opinion. Recognizes first must know that the other person has no right to possess dangerous weapons. That means absolutely nothing from a legal standpoint, said Rep. Democrat Brian Meyer. If I do not make sure the person I am selling has no ban, then I am now subject to a Class D crime. That means I will cover my back end six ways by Sunday, said Republican Rep. Matt Windschitl. Arms dealers would continue to conduct FBI background checks before selling a gun to anyone. Eighteen other states have a similar law. The National Rifle Association (NRA) issued the following statement after Reynolds signed the bill: This law is a measure of common sense that allows law-abiding citizens to exercise their fundamental right to self-defense in a way that best suits their needs, NRA-ILA Executive Director Jason Ouimet said in a statement. The NRA fights for these rights because we recognize that our freedoms are fundamental and natural, not given by the government … On behalf of the NRAs more than five million members, we thank Gov. Reynolds for her leadership in expanding the rights of the law – helping gun owners. Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

