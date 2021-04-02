Like the tides, the tugboats helped release the large ship

Eslam Negm is no stranger to messing up the Suez Canal.

As a sailor on the Baraka 1 rescue tug, the Egyptian regularly faces fires, evacuations and loading problems on 50 or more cargo ships transiting the canal daily.

But when Negm received a call from his manager last week to help move a stranded ship, he said the photos did not prepare him for the days of destruction ahead.

The giant ship was traveling from China to the Netherlands, carrying up to 20,000 shipping containers, when it turned sideways near the southern end of the canal in early March 23rd. Its arch was blocked in the sandy wall east of the canal, its western wall.

The canal was blocked and a good chunk of global transport traffic relied behind it.

Early reports suggested that strong winds and poor visibility from a sandstorm were to blame, and the causes are now the subject of a lengthy, high-profile investigation.

But for Negm and hundreds of other workers, rescuing the Ever Given cargo ship was a chore and memorable. In a series of interviews with NBC News, he and other naval workers describe a massive and international operation that relied on hard work, new technology and eventually on the moon to free the ship. As the world marveled at the skyscraper-sized ship and worried about the backlog, it was local workers, engineers and tugboat captains struggling through sleepless nights and hungry days to restore transport to the canal.

This is because Suez is not only a cornerstone of national pride and an essential international trade route, but a vital source of income and job security for thousands of Egyptians.

We live from that, said Negm, 32.

No sleep in Suez

As initial rescue efforts took off, the Egyptians joined international rescue teams that brought the expertise and strife needed to move the 220,000-ton ship.

The Suez Canal Authority gave orders as a Dutch firm specializing in rescue operations acted as project manager, leading a fleet of tugboats, excavators and diggers.

Negm and hundreds of others involved in the rescue worked all the time and against the current in freezing conditions. Acting as a lifeline for the stranded tanker, the Baraka tugboat was wired with the ship’s bow.

Frustrations among the 20 members of her crew escalated as Ever given remained stubbornly unwavering.

Emotions during the long days of rescue were extremely difficult, said Mahmoud Shalabi, 36, chief tugboat technician.

To free the stranded bow vessels, the cleaners worked all the time to clear at least 27,000 tons of sand at a depth of 60 meters.

The work was not merely difficult, but dangerous for those struggling in the great shadow of the Ever Givens.

We were working under something the size of a 10-story building that might have fallen to us, said Aly Awamy, a mechanic on the Mashhour cleaning boat.

As he looked up at the wedge tanker, Shalabi, Baraka’s technician, recalled that it looked as if the boat was headed like a car moving another suddenly and was about to hit the sidewalk.

Bahaa Ramadan, a mechanical engineer, was walking from his village set up in the canals on the west coast to his office in Ismailia on the morning of March 24, a day after the initial grounding, when he first spotted the appearance of unusual of a ship placed completely sideways

He watched from the roof of his offices as he came and went every day with little progress in unlocking the waterway. The news consumed the surrounding rural villages, he said locals had not talked about the canal so much since it closed during the 1967 war, when Egypt and other Arab nations were given an overwhelming defeat by neighboring Israel.

In Cairo, Mohamed el Gamel was delivering furious WhatsApp messages at 5 a.m. Gamel, CEO of Maridive, an Egyptian maritime and oil service company, was arranging the arrival of a tugboat that was located a few hours away from the point of crisis in the Gulf. channel

After initially rejecting Maridives’ offer to help, the canal authorities requested backups after realizing the magnitude of the task ahead. The company tugboat was eventually positioned at the opposite end of Barrack 1 to help pull out the strict boats.

‘An absolute miracle’

The crisis now was not just the conversation of Egypts 100 million inhabitants, but most of the world.

And the pressure was mounting, with sea traffic being blocked holding at least $ 9 billion in daily trade and forcing a large number of ships transporting oil, consumer goods and livestock.

And by the end of the week the rescue efforts had become an international issue. Danish naval operations provider Svitzer sent two tugboats to sail 10 hours from their station in Port Said to join the growing fleet surrounding the massive cargo ship.

Kaspar Friis Nilaus, CEO of Enterprises, said, It was a great team effort with channel officials coordinating the whole issue.

At last progress seemed possible.

The ship made its first voyage from land on Friday evening, but weather conditions disappointed any hope of a breakthrough and its bow remained stuck in sand and dirt.

It was high adrenaline for several hours, said Shahira Zeid, president of the Marids.

An attractive new generation Dutch trailer came on the scene on Sunday with a traction twice that of Baraka, playing a major role in the ship’s eventual release, Negm said.

The arrival of the last ones, the very, very big ones. That was necessary, Nilaus said.

Then at dawn on Monday, March 29, after six days, the elements lined up.

For all human labor and modern equipment, rescue efforts ultimately relied on a force beyond their control: the tides.

When it comes to it, we are still relying on the same navy. It was the moon and a crescent moon that helped the ship swim, said Andrew Kinsey, a marine risk consultant for Allianz.

Staring out of the tug bridge he had been running for most of the week, Negm could barely believe his eyes as Ever Given began to move.

Partly refloated in the morning, the ship was finally released around 3pm local time, allowing the canal to reopen later that night.

Initially humiliated as false rumors surfaced on social media in Egypt that canal workers had deliberately closed the vital trade route, Suez rescuers were quickly hailed as heroes by the local press and their government.

Tow crew members Baraka 1 take a selfie after 6 days of trying to escape, eventually relocating the trapped Ever Given. Mahmoud Shalabi

Ramadan, the office worker, said many villagers thought the rescue was an absolute miracle that challenged logic after seeing how trapped the ship was.

Songs are usually reserved for football stadiums deleted cafes and outer spaces, but for Negm it was his mother crying on the phone as she called to congratulate him on what made it all worthwhile.

She knew how difficult this problem was because she also worked in Suez, he said.

‘Balancing Act’

As happiness begins to subside, investigators have many questions to answer, including the cause of the accident and who will pay for the damage done.

After a major dust storm and strong winds were initially cited as causes for the ships to land, Rabie, the head of the canal authority, said Sunday that technical or human errors could have caused it as well.

Kinsey, the risk adviser and former ship captain, who has made dozens of trips down the canal, said that in such crises there is rarely a single cause, but rather a chain of events, or what sailors call a chain of mistakes. When a ship is so wide, he said, the delicate balancing act between its captain and the pilots of the Egyptian canal leaves an extremely small margin of error.

To cross the canal, a vital corridor between Europe and Asia that helps shorten voyages and speed up trade, ships must pay authorities an administrative fee and seek the help of dedicated pilots to help guide their voyage. through the narrow channel.

Tales of requests for cigarette cartons from channel employees, many retired sailors from the Egyptian Navy are common and can add to strained relationships.

They do not require one or two cartons. They go around their number, like 12 or 20 cartons, said Suraj Joshi, a former Merchant Navy sailor.

The pilots are likely to be a probe focus in the coming months, but former sailors and other canal officials agreed that the ultimate responsibility for navigating the canal rests with the captain.

As Egyptian authorities conduct an investigation that will analyze the black box of ships, the fate of the ships is managed by that of John Conrad, who runs the maritime news website g Captain, summons an international conglomerate, leaving many parties willing to point the finger and drop the blame in a naval compensation battle that is likely to last for years.

It is a transcontinental issue, as the owners of the ships are Japanese, the operator is German, the insurance company is British, the charter is Taiwanese and the canal pilots are all Egyptians while the ship itself is flagged in Panama.

Late done that way on purpose, said Conrad, a former ship captain. Because no one has skin in the game except the captain and the cabin crew.

A spokesman for Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, the ship’s technical operator, told NBC News that initial investigations have ruled out any mechanical or engine defects on board.

The Suez Canal Authority and Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., the company that owns the ship, both declined to comment on the investigation while it is ongoing. Evergreen Line, the rental shipping company, did not respond to a request for comment.

Channel officials and experts say the answers may lie in the black box of ships, known as the travel data recorder.

Rabie, the head of the channel authority, told Egyptian TV on Thursday that the captain had not handed over the box to investigators yet, presumably because he is in the process of hiring a lawyer to represent him.

The ship, meanwhile, may be free but has not yet left the canal.

Divers are inspecting Ever given for injuries as he waits indefinitely in the bitter Great Lake, before finally continuing his journey.