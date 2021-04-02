Dow’s Lowry honored by the World Economic Forum for sustainability performance





Haley Lowry, director of global sustainability at materials maker Dow Inc., has been named a Global Leader for 2021 by the World Economic Forum. Lowry was one of 112 people under the age of 40 recognized by the WEF. “Over the past year, the world has been dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, systemic inequalities, inconsistencies in our healthcare system, economic downturns and education shifting to digital,” WEF officials said on the website. organization website. “New leaders around the world are leading by example and paving the way for action on these issues,” they added. “These young leaders illustrate what we need most today: hope, empathy, truthfulness, and striving to develop solutions that can change the world for the better.” Lowry joined the Dow based in Midland, Mich. In 2005 and has held its current position since 2016. Her experience includes creating new circular business models and products that integrate social, environmental and commercial goals into the CPG, retail and plastics sectors. According to the WEF, Lowry “has found the crossroads of business and influence using her work for good”. “As a bold leader in sustainability, it has formed one of the company ‘s biggest risks in a growth opportunity,” officials said. They added that Lowry often talks about plastic waste issues and solutions at industry events and has published many articles on those topics. Recently, during COVID-19, Lowry “catalyzed a move to financially support waste collectors, among the most marginalized in the world, but critical to providing a circular economy for plastic waste.” “She is passionate about using business as a force for good to solve social and environmental challenges,” WEF officials said. In 2018, Lowry spoke with him Plastic News about pulling our weight, a Dow volunteer program that removed more than 40,000 pounds of debris from waterways around the world. “As a plastic manufacturer, we want to be at a higher standard,” she said. “With all the pressure plastics are facing, we wanted to do more to start a movement. We want to encourage our customers to start their efforts and give them something to assemble.” The WEF is based in Geneva, Switzerland, and is an international organization for public-private partnership. The organization hosts an annual event in Davos, Switzerland, involving business leaders from around the world. Dow is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of polyethylene and specialized resins and chemicals. The firm employs nearly 36,000 worldwide and posted sales of $ 38.5 billion in 2020.

