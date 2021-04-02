CDC: Fully vaccinated people can resume domestic, international travel | US and World News





WASHINGTON (CNN) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released a long-awaited update to travel guides for people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, eliminating some testing and quarantine recommendations. The CDC says fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves. The agency said that as long as coronavirus precautions are taken, including wearing a mask, fully vaccinated people can travel within the United States without being tested for Covid-19 before or after self-quarantine. For international travel, fully vaccinated people do not need a Covid-19 test before traveling – unless required by the destination – and do not need to self-quarantine once they return to the United States. They must still have a negative Covid-19 test before boarding a flight to the US and a subsequent test three to five days after their return, the CDC noted. The CDC considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The updated instruction does not apply to unvaccinated people. The CDC advises anyone who has not been fully vaccinated to continue to avoid traveling. Unvaccinated people who need to travel should be tested one to three days before the trip and again three to five days after the trip. They must self-quarantine at home for seven days after the trip, or 10 days if they do not receive post-trip testing. The CDC said all Americans, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a mask and practice public health measures when traveling, such as physical distances and frequent hand washing. Last month, the CDC released its first iteration of guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans, in which the agency said they should avoid traveling. Some critics at the time said the CDC’s stance on travel for fully vaccinated people was too rigid. CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky defended the agency’s initial travel instruction last month, explaining that changes to the instruction would continue as more people are vaccinated in the US and that scientific data would inform any recommendation. “We are very concerned about broadcast variants. Many of them have come through our travel corridors, so we are very careful now with travel,” Walensky told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Mars. She noted that whenever travel increases, an increase in coronavirus cases follows, citing Independence Day, Labor Day and the holiday season. Experts say the US seems to be entering another new growth this spring, which is partly due to more travel. The US had an average of 63,974 daily cases over the last 7 days, 11% more than last week.







