Latin America and the Caribbean crossed 25 million marks on Friday for registered coronavirus cases as a rise in infections saw countries impose travel and movement restrictions as vaccine campaigns arrive.

A number of LFS showed that the region was reaching the gloomy point of 25,001,533 infections, placing it in third place after Europe with 44.2 million cases and the United States and Canada with over 31.5 million.

The death toll for Latin America and the Caribbean exceeded 788,000, according to AFP estimates, second only to Europe, which lost about 936,000 people in the pandemic.

The rate of infection in South America has risen in recent months, likely feeding on a seemingly more contagious variant, called P1, first discovered in the continent’s largest country, Brazil, and has since been found in some other countries.

“We note that the P1 variant appears to be more transmissible,” Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) official Sylvain Aldighieri officially said this week.

Brazil is at the epicenter of the region’s latest epidemic wave, reporting a staggering 66,500 Covid-19 deaths on Mars alone, and more than 325,000 in total so far.

Mexico follows with more than 294,000 deaths, according to the latest government data revealing figures much higher than the official fatality number of about 203,000.

– ‘Public disaster’ –

As hospitals and intensive care units fill up, governments have announced a series of restrictions to test and curb person-to-person transmission in the region of 34 countries and territories and some 600 million people.

Chile on Thursday closed all its borders, Bolivia sealed its border with Brazil for a week and Peru went into a deadlock for Easter.

Peru chose a national blockade for four days over the Easter weekend and has banned all flights from Brazil, Britain and South Africa to test and keep away from virus variants.

The Ecuadorian president has also announced new cuts against an explosion he described as a “public disaster”.

And while hospital occupancy remained high, the city of Rio de Janeiro on Friday extended partial home stay orders that went into effect two weeks ago and were expected to expire on Sunday.

– Spread of vaccines with spot –

Even little Uruguay, one of nine countries sharing a border with Brazil, has seen an increase in infections and deaths as it was considered a poster child for infection control for most of the epidemic that began in December 2019.

On Thursday, it recorded a record of 35 daily deaths pushing its fatalities over 1,000.

The country of 3.5 million has identified variant P1 in its territory and 80 percent of its total deaths came in the first three months of 2021 – 400 of them in March alone.

Vaccine progress in the region has been uneven, and worryingly, in Brazil only about eight percent of its 212 million inhabitants have received a first dose, and 2.3 percent both.

Observers attribute the slow pace to President Jair Bolsonaro’s denial, which led to delays in negotiating deals with drug manufacturers.

PAHO director Carissa Etienne said this week there were not enough vaccines in the Latin American region to stop active outbreaks and called for continued focus on face masks, hand washing and social distancing.

“Without preventive action, our region could face an even bigger rise than the last,” she said.

“So let me be as clear as possible. My main guidelines for countries experiencing broadcast augmentation can be summarized in two words: Stay home.”

Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac, which produces the Coronavac stroke used in about 20 countries including Brazil, Mexico and Uruguay, said on Friday it would double its annual production capacity to two billion doses.

